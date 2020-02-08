SPRINGFIELD - Charlie Tarro, from the Class of 1928, all the way up to Grant White of the Class of 2009, span a list of nine Springfield High School graduates who will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame on Feb. 29.
Here are the list of inductees for Springfield's second Hall of Fame class.
Ken Baker – A 1960 graduate, Baker was a valuable member of the Cosmo basketball team that won the state championship in 1960 when he was an All-State Class player. He was also a key player in football, track and field and golf. He graduated from Springfield College and earned his Masters from the University of Wyoming.
Grant White – He was the Vermont Sportswriters & Sportscasters 2008-09 Male Athlete of the Year and the quarterback and captain of the 11-0 Springfield football team that won the state title in 2008 when he threw for 1,900 yards and scored 44 touchdowns. He is the school's all-time career leader in touchdowns with 82. He is the Cosmos' all-time leader in points scored in basketball with 1,608 and also played baseball.
Charlie Tarro – Tarro lettered in five sports and is regarded as one of the Cosmos' all-time greatest athletes. He was a leader of the 1925 state championship football team and captain and All-State selection on the 8-1 1927 football team. He made the 1925 Class L All-Tournament Team in basketball.
A.J. Husband – He was an outstanding three-sport athlete for the Cosmos and three-sport captain. In football, Husband was an All-State Division II safety. He was a second-team All-State quarterback and led the state in 3-pointers in basketball for the 1994-95 season. He played in three all-star games: the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game, the Alhambra Basketball Classic and the Twin State Baseball Classic. He was an outstanding athlete at Middlebury College.
Jean Cioffi – A 1977 graduate, Cioffi was one of the school's first outstanding three-sport athletes. She served as co-captain of the field hockey, basketball and softball teams. She was a valuable player on two state championship softball teams.
Jeff Dick – He was a captain of the Cosmos basketball team that was the state runner-up in 1968. He was first team Class L in basketball. He was a Legion baseball infielder and high jumper in track. He played football, ice hockey, baseball and basketball at Grinnell College in Iowa.
David Stern – The 1957 graduate was the first 1,000-point scorer at SHS and the leading scorer in the Cosmo state championship basketball teams of 1956 and 1957. His team won the Twin State baseball championship in 1954.
Cleon Morse – The 1960 graduate was a captain of the 1960 state championship basketball team and co-captain of the Cosmos football team and an All-State Vermont Class L selection and member of the 1960 Vermont Shrine football team.
Curt Blake – The 1960 graduate led the football team in touchdowns and yardage gained in 1958 and 1959. He was a Class L All-State football selection in 1959. He is the SHS 100-yard dash record holder. Blake went on to a distinguished career in athletic administration at the college level.
