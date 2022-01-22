FAIR HAVEN — The Springfield girls basketball team has been enjoying a turnaround in its fortunes this year, but heading into Saturday, the Cosmos were arguably still looking for a signature, statement win.
Statement made.
Springfield went onto the same court it lost by 69 points last season and bested Division II heavyweight Fair Haven 32-30 Saturday afternoon.
"It was an exciting game. This is why we play," said Cosmos coach Pete Peck. "We were shut down for two weeks and only practiced once since Jan. 3. We already played twice this week and play back to back against Hartford Monday and Tuesday, so there's a lot going on."
Springfield took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Slaters 10-3 to cut an eight-point halftime deficit to one heading into the final frame.
The Cosmos had been held to just a pair of Megan Stagner free throws in the opening minutes of the third quarter and had more time than they would have expected to think on those struggles due to circumstances out of their control.
Midway through the third quarter, the game was paused due to a health issue for a Fair Haven supporter, who is freshman Kate Hadwen's grandfather.
Both teams went to their respective locker rooms while Fair Haven Athletic Trainer Mike Finnegan, and eventually paramedics, tended to the man.
When play resumed, Springfield came out like a ball of fire. Another pair of Megan Stagner free throws cut the deficit to seven and freshman younger sister Macie Stagner took over from there.
Macie Stagner, Springfield's leading scorer who had been held to a single 3 to that point, scored three consecutive baskets to put the Cosmos back in the game.
"We put ourselves in a position to have success," Peck said.
Springfield scored the first two points of the fourth quarter and wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
In the first half, the Slaters looked like they could win Saturday's game comfortably after they had weathered an early run by the Cosmos.
A 13-0 run throughout the second quarter put Fair Haven in total control. The Slaters just had to maintain that to keep the momentum on their side.
Fair Haven had plenty of chances to build its lead in the third quarter, dominating on the offensive glass, but rarely were the Slaters turning those rebounds into points.
The Slaters have been struggling to put the ball in the basket in recent games. In Fair Haven's previous game, it put up just 17 points against Division I Rutland.
Consistency has been an issue when it comes to scoring. The Slaters have had games this season where they've put up 50 or more points, but others, where they are just scrapping to get to 30.
Saturday's effort fell into the latter category.
"We're having a really hard time scoring the basketball right now and that's not a new concept for anyone that's followed us the last week," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. "Hopefully, we can make some adjustments."
Fair Haven showed a lot of fight down the stretch and cut the Springfield lead to two on a deep 3 by Hadwen in the closing seconds. Hadwen got a steal on the final inbound pass and had another heave as time expired that could have tied the game, but it wasn't on line.
The Stagner sisters provided most of the offense for the Cosmos. Megan Stagner scored 15 points and Macie Stagner had 11.
"Macie gets a lot of press because she's a talented scorer, but our glue is Megan," Peck said. "She handles the ball for us, she's our leading rebounder and a solid defender. We're pleased to have both of them."
Brittney Love led Fair Haven with nine points, followed by seven for Hadwen and six for Lily Briggs.
Fair Haven (9-4) looks to snap a two-game skid on Friday at Mount Anthony. The Slaters beat MAU 54-21 earlier in the season.
Springfield improved to 7-2 with the win.
