I am counting on spring sports. We have to pin our hopes on something. And there is certainly plenty to look forward to in that vein at 10 of the schools we regard as our coverage area.
Schools have been notified that the 11th, Black River, will not be fielding baseball and softball teams.
Baseball and softball diamonds in and around Rutland County are filled with promise for this spring. If the teams do get on them it will be a reminder of just how much we treasure all of our traditions and that we should take none of them for granted.
I am not minimizing this virus that has changed our lives in ways we never imagined, but you've got to try to look ahead and be excited about the possibilities. So let's take a little trip around the area ...
FAIR HAVEN
The cars whiz by beyond the outfield on Route 4. They have their destinations and so do the Slaters.
Adam Greenlese's baseball team should be well positioned for another run at a title with the return of ace Aubrey Ramey and his freshman brother Sawyer who already has a year of Legion baseball experience under his belt.
GREEN MOUNTAIN
Paul Adams Field in Chester is a special place. It holds so many memories. I can recall the old bird dog Bert Stewart sitting by the backstop with his little notebook. Stewart never did receive all the credit he should have for the signing of Carlton Fisk.
So many great players have worn the green and gold going back to catcher Gary Parker who went on to play the game at Mercer College in Georgia.
Across the road at MacKenzie Field, the softball team plays and the place has its own charm especially when a trail rumbles by.
But back to baseball. We don;t need to talk Stewart, Parker and ancient history.
Matt McCarthy's 2020 edition of GM baseball should create all kinds of excitement with a run at the Division III crown. A pitching staff headlined by the likes of Dylan McCarthy and Rex Hill can dominate a game even in this bandbox of a park.
You have to go by the track to get to the baseball diamond. No, we have not forgotten track and field, tennis, lacrosse or all the other sports that make the spring what it is.
The GMUHS track and field facility is a showpiece, good enough to annually host the Division III and IV state meets and is a symbol of what makes little Chester and Green Mountain Union so special.
MILL RIVER
There is always plenty of people around especially when varsity baseball and softball games are being played at the same time on adjacent diamonds.
The wind here can be cruel but who will complain this spring if teams are playing. There is also something at the concession stand behind the baseball backstop to warm your innards.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH
There is not a baseball team in the state that plays at a field with more charm and history than the Mounties when they are home at St. Peter's Field.
Former major leaguers Johnny Antonelli and Robin Roberts pitched here.
Softball is trying to become relevant again. This might be the year.
OTTER VALLEY
The Otters have had a superb run in baseball and now go into a new season having graduated the bulk of a great team. Coach Mike Howe loves a challenge and he will have the Otters hustling for all they are worth. You know they will play the game the right way whether winning or losing.
It is a bit of a walk to Candon Field for the softball games. We'll treasure every step this season. Again, the pleasures we once took for granted.
The OV softball team should have a lineup that can make a serious run at getting back to the state championship game at Castleton University.
POULTNEY
Hard-throwing Ryan Alt and company should make the Blue Devils baseball team one to watch this season as they drop down from Division III to Division IV.
Softball is always an event in Blue Devil Land. The Devils play on a state-of-the-art diamond that once hosted the state championship games and the North-South Classic. There is an electronic scoreboard and concession stand as well as a press box high above home plate. By the way, Greg McCormick says he and Sue Riggs are contemplating broadcasting some of the games from there this spring over Lakes Region Radio.
Softball coach Tony Lamberton is the maestro of game management. How many high school softball venues can you find game programs with player bios and music?
One of the great traditions is the parade of all the town's youth league players from the high school to the high school softball diamond behind Poultney Elementary School with a ceremony before the varsity softball game.
This year that is slated for April 25 but the opponent was Black River so athletic director Dave Capman is looking for a team to replace the Presidents.
PROCTOR
The Proctor softball diamond could be the Nightmare on Elm Street for opponents this year. There is not a lot of grass for batters to drop base hits on with Allie Almond in center and Maggie McKearin in left.
Last year, the Phantoms were upset in the playoffs by Black River before they could reach their anticipated destination of Castleton.
Hope Kelley was a big piece of Black River's success that day. Now, she will be wearing the Proctor uniform. Everything is lined up for the Phantoms to snatch the triple crown if they decide to declare them co-champions along with Mid-Vermont Christian in girls basketball.
The triple crown? It was some seven years ago that the Proctor girls teams won the soccer, basketball and softball titles in the same school year. Alyssa Valerio, Megan Carter and Brodie Langlois actually played on all three teams.
Now, after snatching the soccer title and the asterisked hoop crown, a number of Proctor athletes will have the opportunity to do the same thing.
Across town, the Proctor baseball team will attempt its own run at a crown.
RUTLAND
The softball playoffs ended on a controversial call last season and now the Raiders are hungry to get beyond that.
Veteran coach Dick Wright will try to put pressure on the defense with his trademark bunt-and-run game.
Down at Giorgetti Park the baseball team looks to end a long championship drought.
SPRINGFIELD
Brady Clark will be wearing the Cosmos helmet in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, but his biggest passion is not football. He will be playing baseball next season at Division II St. Michael's College.
First, he and his teammates hope to bring winning baseball back to Springfield.
The Cosmos have one of the nicest softball venues in the state and this year coach Andy Bladyka is back for his last hurrah.
Best of all, he has his sidekick Mike Langdon back with him after a brief absence. Langdon does wonders with the hitters and you can expect to see the Cosmos make plenty of noise in Division II.
WEST RUTLAND
Poultney has music at its softball games. If they had it at West Rutland, We Are the Champions would have to be on the playlist.
Laurie Serrani's Golden Horde thrilled us by digging themselves out of a big hole to beat Blue Mountain in the state championship game.
The Horde has the goods for a repeat with the likes of Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski in the circle.
It will all make the two games with rival Proctor tons of fun. Did somebody say, three games?
Yeah, I can see that. I can definitely see that.
