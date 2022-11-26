Andrew Andary grew up in hockey country, hailing from Macomb, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, also known as Hockey Town, USA.
Those roots paid off handsomely on Saturday at Spartan Arena when Andary's St. Anselm team defeated Castleton University 4-3 in the championship game of the Terry Moran Invitational.
Andary, who scored two goals in the first round on Friday night in a 5-2 victory over Buffalo State, scored another against Castleton to claim the MVP honor for the two-day event.
The most telling part of the game might well have happened during a scoreless first period when the Hawks were forced to kill off a lot of minutes while Castleton was on the power play. St. A's was assessed three penalties including a five-minute major but they were able to keep the Spartans off the board.
"Our players played very hard in killing off those penalties," St. Anselm coach Larry Rocha said. "It was a great effort.
"We have had a lot of practice. We have had a lot of penalties this year, some deserved and some marginal."
The Spartans had been very productive on the power play this season before coming up empty during this period.
The Hawks threw their offense into gear and scored two goals in the second period. Andary notched the first and Matt Hayes the second.
It really looked bleak for the Spartans when Max Burnum scored early in the third stanza to bump the lead to 3-0.
Then, the Spartans caught fire. Justin Stairs scored on an assist from Andrew Stefura. The energy in the building heightened with the Spartans now two goals down and with 15:32 still to play.
Then, only 1:20 after Stairs' goal, Francis Young Menard put one past St. A's goaltender Nick Howard to close the margin to 3-2.
Chase Reynolds padded the Hawks' lead with Hayes assisting.
Balint Mesterhazy drew the Spartans back to within one with Stefura being credited with his second assist.
The Spartans were trying to repeat as champions of the Terry Moran Invitational after winning it last year by beating Franklin Pierce in the championship game.
Andary credited the Spartans for coming back and making a game of it after being down 3-0, but he felt his team might have let up a bit with the seemingly comfortable lead.
"We preach playing a full 60 minutes," Andary said. "We took our foot off the pedal for 10 or 15 minutes."
Andary said it was a rewarding tournament for the Hawks.
"It was a great tournament. We played two tough teams," said the senior forward.
"We play fast, hard and heavy. I think if we play this way that we have a chance to beat anyone that we play.
"Killing their power play after that five-minute major was big for us."
The Spartans fell to 3-6 and the Hawks hiked their record to 7-2-1.
St. A's goalie Nick Howard earned a spot on the All-Tournament team and made 25 saves. Castleton goalie Dominic Rodrigue collected 26 saves.
Stefura and Stone Stelzl were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Spartans.
The Spartans' next hurdle is an imposing one. They take on Hobart on the road on Dec. 2. Hobart is 8-0 and the Statesmen have not allowed a goal over their last three games.
NOTES: Terry Moran has been a contributor to Castleton hockey since it began and is an assistant coach. He presented the trophy following the game. ...Friday, the opening day of the tourney, was Moran's birthday. ... Stefura had two goals and three assists over the two days. ... The Hobart game begins a stretch of four straight road contests. The Spartans do not return to Spartan Arena until Jan. 6 when UMass Boston is in town.
