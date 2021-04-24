Practice makes perfect, but there's nothing like the real thing.
A handful of Rutland girls tennis players saw their official first action on Saturday against St. Johnsbury, as the Ravens fell 6-1 at the White's Park Tennis Courts.
"I was pleased with what I saw," said Rutland coach Mary Haskell. "For the majority of them, it was their first match ever and a lot of them just picked up rackets three weeks ago. They competed very well.
"There are certainly lots of things we can work on, but for our first match, it was a really good effort."
Rutland's lone win of the day came from No. 5 singles player Anna Gallipo. Gallipo, who is part of that group of new players, showed how quickly she's taken to the sport.
Gallipo won the first set against the Hilltoppers' McKenna Brochu 6-2, before Brochu battled back to win the second set 6-4.
That set up a 10-point tiebreak that was as back and forth as they come. Gallipo jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but Brochu responded with a run to grab the lead back. The two players battled to a 9-9 tie, before Gallipo finished off the last two points for the 11-9 win.
"They were hitting the ball more cleanly in the tiebreaker than they had been in the set, which is weird because normally you get tight in the tiebreaker," Haskell said. "It was a great match."
Two other matches were tightly-contested at points. At No. 4 singles, St. Johnsbury's Maggie Anderson won the first set against Arrika Patorti 6-3, but really had to work for the win in the second set.
The two were tied 5-5, setting up the finish where Anderson won the last two games.
The No. 1 doubles match had a similarly competitive second set.
The Hilltopper duo of Ellie Coyle and Karen Conner won the first set handily, 6-1, but Rutland's Emma Barclay and Brooke Schaffer stormed back with a great effort in the second set.
Coyle and Conner won the last two games, taking the set 7-5.
Schaffer was a late substitute for an injured Raven player, so her and Barclay playing well together was great to see for the Rutland coaching staff.
"That was the first time they had ever played together. I just put them together this morning because somebody's wrist was bothering them," Haskell said.
At No. 1 singles, Miwa Ozawa beat Rutland's Olivia Shipley 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Mary Fowlers bested the Ravens' Eva Menconi 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Zhi Howes beat EA Rushing 6-2, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles, Julia Chadderdon and Maya Bakowski beat Caroline McCormack and Elizabeth Stoodley 6-2, 6-1.
All in all, it was good to be back on the court for the Ravens. They're back in action on Tuesday at Woodstock.
"They have made great progress. I'm excited to see where they go from here," Haskell said.
