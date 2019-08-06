Mike Hackett wore the gold helmet of Mount St. Joseph Academy in the 2000 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Hackett did plenty that day to help Vermont win 47-40. He always did.
But I will always associate Hackett with what he wrote in the Maple Sugar Bowl game program that year. I don’t still have the program so I will paraphrase from memory. Hackett wrote: I am one of the lucky ones. I got to make that walk each day to St. Peter’s Field.
Hackett was talking about the five-minute trip on foot that he and his teammates made each day from the school to practice at St. Peter’s Field. It was a time to bond with teammates, talk football and converse about everything else as well on the way to and from the iconic field.
You felt special on that walk. You were part of one of Vermont’s greatest football traditions and you were going over to one of the state’s most venerable fields with the intent of getting better and adding even more luster to the program.
How can it possibly sit empty on Monday, the first day of high school football practices in Vermont? How can MSJ, a Division I power for so many years, no longer have a football team?
The answer is that things change. Demographics change. Additional sports and other activities are part of the scene. Enrollments shrink. You can probably supply other answers.
MSJ has one of the proudest Division I football histories in Vermont with 12 state championships and 16 final appearances.
The landscape changes and not only at the Rutland school. Montpelier has seven state crowns and two came in Division I, in 1972 and 1978, yet the Solons no longer play football.
The venue itself is an icon. There are few high school football atmospheres anywhere that can come close to what the grand old gridiron along River Street provided.
The fans on rooftops watching those city rivalry games between MSJ and Rutland or the pregame and postgame parties just across the street at the Carroll residence are memories that make St. Peter’s Field an unforgettable slice of the football season.
Former Woodstock coach Jim McLaughlin once told me of his disappointment from moving out of state while playing football for Bennington Catholic before he had a chance to play on St. Peter’s Field.
Then, when the Mounties moved down to Division III, he was thrilled he would finally get to coach on the place he considered the shrine of Vermont high school football.
“St. Peter’s Field was Lambeau Field to Vermont,” McLaughlin said on Tuesday.
“St. Peter’s Field was where great football teams played and I was happy I could finally coach a game there.”
So many great games and so many great players were showcased on St. Peter’s.
It was hallowed ground where the likes of Billy Comstock, Mike and Sean Keenan, Raymond Butterfield, Ricky Brodowski, Thomas Mangan Jr., Howard and Bryan Shortsleeve, Mickey Caliguiri, Rob Parento, Ron Manley, Bill Canfield, Bobby Joe Cioffi, Mike Muscatello and so many, many more of the Mountie greats strutted their stuff.
Students at MSJ wanting to play football will still have the opportunity to do it. They will be members of the Otter Valley football team this season.
MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said about five students will be donning the Otter Valley blue on Monday.
But the gorgeous football facility on Rutland’s River Street not being dotted by brilliant gold helmets on Monday just doesn’t seem right.
That there will not be games played there on football Saturdays, when that special tang is in the air, is very sad.
___
St. Peter’s Field has special significance to McLaughin but so does Bennington’s Spinelli Field.
Father Spinelli was a great part of McLaughlin’s day of growing up in Bennington. McLaughlin, in fact, played football for him at Bennington Catholic.
Father Spinelli was killed in a plane crash and the field was named for him soon after.
Coach Mac brought his Woodstock team to Spinelli Field and won.
“I believe I am the only coach to play for Father Spinelli and win a game there,” he said.
His Wasps also won the game that day at St. Peter’s Field.
___
The Vermont Bucks arena football team is expected to make an announcement later this month that Rutland County fans should find interesting.
___
Back home, again. There will be no more getting on a bus for home games, as was the case last year for the Proctor High soccer teams.
The Phantoms will again play their home games at Taranovich Field on Route 3.
It won’t be on the normal game field. That will happen in 2020, when the work that Markowski Excavating did takes hold. It will be on the field adjacent to the game field, further away from the road.
Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said this year’s game field is a little smaller than the one that will be ready in 2020, but it does boast dimensions that meet the requirements for playoff games.
Eaton pointed out that even this year’s field is larger than the one at South Royalton that hosted the Division IV state championship games.
Fans will get to see both Proctor teams in action at the season openers on Aug. 31, when the Phantoms host the Jimmy T. Showcase.
There will be three games that day with the Proctor and Mount St. Joseph girls teams kicking the event off at 11 a.m. Fair Haven meets Otter Valley in a boys game at 1 p.m. and then Proctor goes against MSJ in another boys game at 3:30 p.m.
The thought of a full day of soccer at Taranovich Field after a season away just makes you feel good all over.
