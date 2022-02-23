There's no better way to tune-up for an elite team heading into the playoffs than testing itself against the best.
With the start of the Vermont high school boys basketball postseason less than a week away, many teams have tough matchups on their schedule that are sure to prepare them for the rigors of what's ahead in the coming weeks.
Thursday sees Division I heavyweights St. Johnsbury and Rice square off. The Hilltoppers gave the Green Knights a rare blowout loss earlier in the season, but Rice is sure to come back with a better game plan this time around.
Spaulding has beaten everyone put in front of them this season, besides rival Montpelier. The Crimson Tide would surely love another shot at the Solons come playoff time with Barre Auditorium as the host, but before they can think about playoffs, an elite Williamstown club is on the docket Thursday.
The Blue Devils have been surging after an up and down middle stretch of the season, winning their last six games. Guard Thomas Parrott has come on strong in recent games for Williamstown and has a winning pedigree.
Isaiah Terrill has been key for Spaulding, but the Tide have a ton of depth with different guys stepping up in different games.
Nobody has been able to touch Rivendell this season. The Raptors are the lone undefeated boys hoops team in the state.
Rivendell will need its best effort to keep that record intact on Thursday when Bellows Falls, one of the best offensive teams, comes to town.
Hartford has one of the toughest late-season schedules of anybody in the state, playing Mount St. Joseph twice earlier in the week and Fair Haven on Thursday in Slaterville.
The Hurricanes fell by 13 in their matchup with the Slaters earlier in the season, but Hartford is a veteran bunch and it's sure to make adjustments that could keep the game close this time around.
There are a couple really fun matchups that happened on Wednesday, after this article was crafted.
North Country, who recently suffered its first loss, hosted a Mount Abraham team that is as hot as any late in the season.
Bellows Falls has been similarly hot and played against White River Valley, a top-four team in Division IV Wednesday as well.
We've reached the last Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings of the season and many of these teams find a home in the top 10.
Let's jump into the rankings. Records and analysis are through Tuesday's games and the previous week's rankings are in parentheses.
1. Montpelier 18-1 (1). The Solons are as safe a bet as any to be making the short trip to Barre Auditorium in a few weeks. Montpelier just keeps getting stronger and there might not be anything that can stop this freight train.
2. St. Johnsbury 15-1 (2). The Hilltoppers don't get down when things aren't going according to plan. They adjust and often it works out just fine for them. Their overtime win against elite Rutland was evidence of that. A rematch with Rice should be loads of fun on Thursday.
3. Rice 14-3 (3). The Green Knights picked up three impressive wins this week, including one in blowout fashion against one of Division I's best, CVU. A trip to Patrick Gymnasium looks likely for Rice.
4. Rutland 13-5 (6). The Raiders had three SVL wins this week, but what was more impressive was their effort in an overtime loss to St. Johnsbury. Rutland came out of that night knowing it could play with the best in the state.
5. CVU 15-4 (4). The Redhawks suffered a blowout loss to Rice, but won their other two games against Metro division opponents. CVU is all but assured a top-four seed in the Division I tournament.
6. Spaulding 17-2 (7). It was a busy week for the Crimson Tide, but there were no signs of fatigue. Four wins this week pushed Spaulding's win streak to 10 games.
7. North Country 15-1 (5). The Falcons are no longer undefeated, but still reside in the top tier of Division II teams, along with Montpelier and Spaulding. If they win out, they have the inside track on the No. 1 seed in D-II.
8. Fair Haven 15-4 (10). It was a perfect week for the Slaters and no win was more impressive than their come from behind effort against MSJ last Thursday. Sawyer Ramey took over that game, but he has plenty of help, making Fair Haven dangerous come playoff time.
9. Rivendell 17-0 (9). The Raptors passed a big test by beating White River Valley this past week. Bellows Falls will serve a similar challenge to Rivendell's hopes of finishing the regular season undefeated.
10. Winooski 17-1 (UR). The Spartans look like a lock for the No. 1 seed in Division III and have won 10 straight games. Quality wins against Blue Mountain and Northfield add to their resume.
On the bubble: MSJ, Hartford, Mount Abraham, Long Trail, Bellows Falls, Williamstown, Hazen, South Burlington.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. St. Johnsbury; 2. Rice; 3. Rutland; 4. CVU; 5. South Burlington.
Division II 1. Montpelier; 2. Spaulding; 3. North Country; 4. Fair Haven; 5. MSJ.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Williamstown; 4. Hazen; 5. Northfield.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Danville; 5. White River Valley.
