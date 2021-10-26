The last two months of fall sports have zoomed by. If you didn’t stop for a second, you might have missed it.
It feels like just yesterday, we were going to preseason camps where teams were 0-0 and hopeful for a great season.
In the blink of an eye, playoff time was here and with the postseason opening up for many on Tuesday, it’s a perfect time to look back at some of the standout athletes from the regular season.
We’ve had plenty of athletes here in the Rutland Herald coverage area that have truly shined over these last two months.
With the playoffs upon us, let’s highlight some of those athletes. This is in no way an exhaustive list of standout athletes, just a bunch that caught my attention this fall.
Slade Postemski, Rutland: He may be the most difficult wide receiver to cover in the state. His size and his ball-catching ability makes him a nightmare for defenses.
Brady Diaz, Otter Valley: An absolute game changer for the Otters. He is tough to take down and often breaks tackles to get huge yardage.
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven: He was thrown into the fire at quarterback when the Slaters started struggling with injuries and has played well.
Sam Presch, Springfield: Presch gives the Cosmos a chance to win any time he steps under center. He can beat you with his arm or his legs.
Kathryn Moore, Rutland: One of the best keepers in the state, she had 10 shutouts in 14 regular season games. She’s a girl not afraid to be vocal.
Brittney Love, Fair Haven: One of the best passers I’ve seen, she is as unselfish as they come on the field. She’s stepped into a big leadership role following a large senior class moving on.
Malori Carlson, Mill River: Mill River is a young squad, but they can always count on Carlson to be elite in goal. She battled through some injuries this season, but still contributed in a big way.
Ari Cioffi, Springfield: A great scorer and veteran presence for the Cosmos. Springfield has some talent around her, but is at its best when she’s going.
Kim Cummings, Green Mountain: Her speed and goal-scoring ability really jumped up a notch this fall for a Chieftains team that earned a playoff home game.
Tiana Gallipo, MSJ: Such a leader in the back for the Mounties. It’s clear that her teammates respect her impact on the game.
Maggie McKearin, Proctor: She reached the 100-goal mark in her career, leading the Phantoms to an undefeated regular season.
Anna Cyr, West Rutland: She has a quiet confidence on the field that makes her teammates better. She always seems to know the right play to make for the Horde.
Hannah Welch, Poultney: A go-to on the penalty kicks for the Blue Devils and a great leader.
Hayden Bernhardt, Otter Valley: He’s stepped into a new role this year in goal and been a standout, keeping the Otters in games.
Everett Mosher, Green Mountain: Such a talented goal-scorer. Like McKearin, teams have to constantly game plan to stop him.
Peter Carlson, MSJ: The Mounties have done a lot of goal scoring this year, but their defense has been impressive as well. Carlson controls that end for MSJ with his leadership in goal.
Ben Cerreta, Rutland: A younger player for Rutland that has an endless motor and knack for the ball on the soccer pitch. One to watch in upcoming seasons.
Joel Denton, Proctor: He’s really stepped up as a scorer, following the graduation of Conner McKearin.
Hunter Skaza and Jacob Patch, Quarry Valley: They are a fishing package deal. They won both VPA bass fishing tournaments this fall, including the state championship.
Lucas Politano, Otter Valley: Just a freshman, he finished second at states and was a driving force in the team state golf title for OV. Oh yeah, and he drained a hole-in-one in his first high school practice.
Sebastian Pell, Rutland: Another Rutland County freshman golfer we’ll get to enjoy over the next few years. Pell has already proven to be one of, if not, the best large-school golfer in the SVL.
Ryleigh LaPorte, Otter Valley: You could pick any of the Otters’ standout field hockey players, but LaPorte is truly something special. She’s not afraid of the big moment and has stepped up her already strong game this year.
Alexis Murray, Fair Haven: Murray is spark plug for a Slaters team that has taken a big step forward this year. She always seems to be around the ball, making an impact on the game.
Emma Cosgrove, Rutland: A leader in the back for Rutland, along with Elizabeth Franzoni. Wins have been hard to come by for the Ravens, but she’s always doing her best to keep Rutland in games.
Brady Geisler, Rutland: Geisler is such a dominant runner for Rutland and a big reason why they are ranked in the top-10 in the state.
Annika Heintz, Mill River: She recently won the SVL B girls individual title, besting her rival Anita Miller, of White River Valley, to do it.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
