It is amazing how great it is to see spring sports back in action this year.
It’s something we were starved of last year and we’re cherishing it all the more this year.
Athletes across the state, and especially in the Rutland Herald coverage area, have made the most of their chance to play the games they love once more.
As we enter the final days of the regular season, I thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the athletes that have really stood out this spring and what makes them so strong.
This is in no way an exhaustive list of great athletes in our area, just a sampling of some that have caught my eye.
Zoey Cole, Fair Haven: You’d never know Cole recently came back from an injury. She routinely strikes outs double digit batters a game and her power is tough to match in the state.
Alyssa Kennedy, Rutland: She’s as versatile as they come for Rutland softball. She’s settled in at catcher recently and has flourished in the role.
Josie Cone, Otter Valley: She’s really come into her own offensively recently, but what I’m more impressed by his leadership in center field. She’s always helping her outfield-mates with positioning.
Rhi Lubaszewski, Proctor: She came on late but her impact has been immense. Her bat is one of the best and been huge for a surging Phantoms team.
Kylie Davis, Poultney: It’s been a great year for the Blue Devils near the top of the D-IV standings. Their offense has been elite, but their pitching from Davis has been just as elite.
Izzy Belisle, Springfield: Like Davis, Belisle’s pitching is a huge reason Springfield is a contender in D-II softball.
Elizabeth Bailey, West Rutland: A powerful bat and reliable pitching, Bailey can help the Horde go on a run in the D-IV softball playoffs.
Kim Cummings, Green Mountain: One of the best baserunners around. It’s not uncommon to see Cummings steal five bags in a game.
Tyler Weatherhogg, Rutland: Wins haven’t been plenty for Rutland baseball, but this sophomore is a sign that the future is bright at Giorgetti Field.
Fraser Pierpont, Otter Valley: Pierpont has taken over right where the likes of Josh Beayon left off in 2019. He’s been an ace for OV’s pitching staff.
Evan Reed, Fair Haven: Reed has taken his role of senior leader to heart and it shows in how he plays. He’s always vocal and making the right play.
Jonah Boyea, Mill River: A consummate senior leader for a Mill River baseball team that has taken its lumps this year.
Ryan Alt, Poultney: The Blue Devils have hit a rough patch recently, but Alt is consistent as ever. He’s the unquestioned ace of the staff and the best bat in Poultney’s lineup.
Cam Richardson, Proctor: One of the better bats in D-IV baseball and a hard worker on the mound.
Cole Blanchard, MSJ: Blanchard will dazzle you with his bat just as he will with his glove-popping fastball.
Ty Merrill, Green Mountain: A lefty with a lot of grit on the mound. The Chieftains are a veteran bunch and he’s a key piece to their playoff puzzle.
Kendra Sabotka, Rutland: It’s tough to find a more well-rounded athlete than Sabotka. She recently hit a major milestone and is a big reason Rutland will be among the top seeds in the D-I tournament.
John Cotter, Rutland: A points-making machine for the Ravens. Cotter is just as good on the field as he in the classroom, where he’s a Presidential Scholar.
Anna Gallipo, Rutland: She’s learned the game fast and succeeded in some high-pressure matches, none bigger than Saturday’s against Burr and Burton.
Augie Louras, Rutland: A leader at the top of Rutland’s card. He’ll compete in the state individual championships this week.
Annika Heintz, Mill River: One of the best endurance runners Rutland County has to offer. She’s routinely one of the top distance runners at Mill River’s meets.
Emma Briggs, Fair Haven: This girl can do it all from the soccer pitch to the basketball court and on the track. She has her sights on a pole vault record. I wouldn’t bet against her.
Eli Rosi, Rutland: The definition of fast. I won’t soon forget his furious comeback during the relay race at Rutland’s last home meet.
Mac Perry, West Rutland: One of the best quick-burst runners in the area. He wins 100s and 200s like it’s his job.
