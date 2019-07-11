BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School has announced the hiring of Michael Stark as head boys varsity basketball coach beginning in the 2019-2020 winter sports season.
He succeeds longtime coach Greg Hughes.
Stark has been at Otter Valley since the 2012-2013 season serving as the JV coach, contributing to the success of the boys’ basketball program in the past seven years.
“Stark is a dedicated and hard-working individual who thrives on helping his players develop during the course of a season,” school officials said in the announcement of Stark’s hiring. “His ability to lead off-season programming and develop in-season curriculums will be a key part of his program development. He has a competitive mindset, but fosters teams that thrive on character and heart following the manner in which he coaches.”
AMERICAN LEGION
Post 13 beats Rutland, 4-3
BENNINGTON — Bennington Post 13 topped Rutland Post 31 4-3 with a run in the seventh inning on Thursday, sending Post 31 to its third straight loss.
Rutland fell to 11-5 and third place in the Southern Division standings. Bennington, fighting for one of four Southern berths in the state tournament, is now 7-8.
Nate Hudson had three hits and an RBI, Reece de Castro two hits and an RBI, and Luc Vitagliano an RBI for Rutland.
