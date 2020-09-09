Poultney is scheduled to open the season where it left off. The Blue Devils are back on Sept. 25 at Rutland High’s Alumni Field, the same venue where the Devils danced in celebration of a Division III state championship in November after beating BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 17-8.
That’s the only thing that will be the same. It’s a whole new ballgame. Literally. Instead of blocking and tackling, the Blue Devils will be going against Rutland in a game that bears as much resemblance to Ultimate as it does to football.
It is 7-on-7 football with pass plays only, no rushing the quarterback and one-hand touch instead of tackling.
“It is going to be different. It will be an adjustment for us run guys,” said Poultney coach Dave Capman, the dean of Vermont coaches as he enters his 42nd season as the head man. “It is better than nothing. We could have no football. We are going to make the best of it and be good at it.”
Poultney’s strength would have been running the football with 1,000-yard rusher Levi Allen returning behind a big line comprised of Ryan Alt, Tyler Lynch, Lane Gibbs and Colby Hutchins. Gibbs is 320 pounds, Alt 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and Hutchins about 250 pounds.
What do you do with a big line and the division’s marquee running back when you have this new game?
Fitting Allen into the equation is the easy part. He has also shown himself to be a game-breaker as a pass receiver in past seasons.
The linemen will have two quarters where they will be the receivers under the 7-on-7 guidelines so they will have to adjust to unfamiliar roles.
“We will use some of the linemen like linebackers or play them out in the flat on defense,” Capman said.
Allen will also play some snaps at quarterback, a role he has also filled before, particularly when starting QB Caden Capman went down with an injury last season.
Others who will see time at quarterback are Gabe Wescott and freshman Tegan Capman, likely a tight end when not taking snaps.
Quickness can be a valuable commodity in 7-on-7 football and freshman Mason Boudreau brings that to the package as a wide receiver.
“He is probably the quickest player on the team,” coach Capman said.
There is punting allowed in the 7-on-7 game and the Devils have one of the best. Allen was the first team punter on the Division III All-State Team last season. Allen, in fact, earned first-team honors at running back and linebacker, also.
There are a some young players looking to fit into the puzzle like Robert Beaulieu, a West Rutland High student, and Jesse Flood, likely a wide receiver.
Jesse Coombs is someone who figures to get the ball plenty. He showed his mettle as a running back last season, a hard charger who breaks tackles. He will likely be a frequent target of short and intermediate passes.
Grant Schreiber will be a key piece of the secondary. He showed a nose for the ball and pulled in some key interceptions last season.
Austin Hall will be a slot back and play in the secondary.
Jayden Mead is a freshman who was away from football last year. He will be a wide receiver and defensive back.
Capman pegs his total roster being “in the 20s” and he believes he might have lost some players who elected not to play due to the switch to the 7-on-7 format.
“That’s the rumor. I still have to talk to those kids,” he said. The Blue Devils have long been known as a program that runs between the tackles and controls the ball with its clock-eating attack.
Capman is open to how this very different season might color the future of Poultney football.
“Who knows, we might go from running the Wing T to to running the Spread and throwing the ball,” he said.
That game with Rutland, a Division I school, promises to be a testing opener. The contest came about because of this unusual COVID season which has the teams grouped into geographic regions.
“We have got to get over the fact that we are playing a big school. We are all doing the same thing,” Capman said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.