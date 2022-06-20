When the position of boys golf coach opened up at Otter Valley before last season, math teacher Greg Hughes figured he would apply. He always enjoyed the game.
“I threw my hat in the ring and I got it,” Hughes said.
He couldn’t have imagined what a ride he would be on. The Otters won the Division II state championship his first year and soon they will be off to that North Carolina golf cathedral known as Pinehurst to compete in the national high school golf championships.
“From what I understand, all the state champions, individual and teams, are invited,” Hughes said.
Getting anywhere is expensive these days so the Otters rolled up their sleeves and went to work. There was a golf tournament at the Neshobe Golf Club that was very successful. A bake sale at a local auto dealership raised more money and on Wednesday, the proceeds from sales at the McDonald’s in Rutland near the fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. will raise more money for the trip.
Next month, Otter Valley brothers Thomas and Lucas Politano, Matt Bryant, Hayden Bernhardt and Jordan Beayon, the members of OV’s title team, will be playing at Pinehurst.
“It is an iconic course,” said Lucas Politano, who has been to Pinehurst when he went to watch his sister Mia Politano play there when she was a state champion.
Pinehurst is steeped in tradition. Its course No. 2 hosted the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open in the same year (2014) and it will again be the host for the U.S. Open in 2024.
“Seeing the clubhouse at No. 2 was really cool,” Lucas said.
Lucas, who was a freshman this past season, is flying down to North Carolina because he has a tournament the previous day. Thomas will be flying down with the rest of the family.
Lucas said the highlight of winning the state crown, for him, was the fact people were not expecting them to win it or even contend.
“There were no expectations but we all knew that if we played well that we could do it,” Lucas said. “And we ended up winning by a lot.”
The victory, indeed, was decisive. Lucas shot a 76, Thomas an 85. Bryant 88 and Beayon carded a 94 for a score of 343, bettering the score of second-place Stowe by 22 strokes.
The team’s first four top golfer’s scores are tabulated for the team score.
The player not in the top four that October day in Manchester was Bernhardt, the only member of the team not returning next year. Bernhardt will be at Bates College.
“That is kind of sad,” Thomas Politano said of losing Bernhardt next season. “Hayden held the team together.
“If you hit a bad shot, Hayden would always say something like, ‘You’ve got this next one.’
“It was not just a team, it was more of a family.”
A family who had the right guy seated at the head table, Thomas Politano said.
“He (Hughes) was great to have as a coach. He knew all of us well,” Thomas said.
He was only a freshman but that Lucas Politano posted the top score in Manchester for the Otters was hardly a surprise. It was known that he was special around Brandon and the surrounding towns even before he hammered a hole-in-one at Neshobe at his first high school practice.
The Otters felt something magical was possible all fall. They felt they could bring home the program’s first boys state golf crown since 1969.
That belief manifested itself in a championship at Manchester Country Club. And now it will take them all the way to Pinehurst.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
