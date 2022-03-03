You wait all your life to play in a state championship game at Barre Auditorium. Then, the last two years, you have the opportunity cruelly snatched away from you by some virus.
We've made it through that to the point where three state championships will be contested in girls basketball at Barre's treasured building on Saturday.
Proctor has won the last two state championships in Division IV but never got to play the title game. They were declared co-champions two years ago and won by forfeit in 2021 when Danville could not play the game due to COVID exposure.
The hiatus for girls basketball championships means everyone is more amped up than ever.
"It is insane," Proctor senior Laci French said. "Everyone is super excited."
"It is just going to be a great game. We are super excited to play," West Rutland senior guard Anna Cyr said.
Rivals Proctor and West Rutland will clash for the Division IV title at noon, Spaulding and Mount Abraham take center stage for the Division II title game at 3:45 p.m. and the Division III game will bring down the curtain at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Proctor vs. West Rutland
The Golden Horde lost both meetings with Proctor during the season, 60-48 and 63-56.
Where do you find the confidence if you are West Rutland?
"When it comes to the regular season, you have to kind of forget about it," Cyr said.
"I think we are playing better now than we played back then," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
Proctor's Maggie McKearin watched the first half of the Golden's Horde's 50-30 semifinal victory on NFHS and was struck by one thing.
"They seem a lot more confident," the senior 1,000-point scorer said.
Serrani also likes the way his post players have matured as the season progressed.
"Our big kids are playing well and rebounding," Serrani said.
And nobody is bigger than the Horde. They boast 6-foot-2-Mallory Hogan and 6-foot Arianna Coombs in the starting lineup. Isabel Lanfear at 6-foot-2 comes off the bench.
"We are small. We will have to bring a lot of energy, box out and rebound," French said.
"They are big and their size gives everyone problems. They gave Blue Mountain problems and Blue Mountain is pretty big," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said. "I am expecting a real battle."
The No. 2 Golden Horde brings a 21-2 record into the game against the No. 1 and 18-1 Phantoms. Proctor is on an 18-game winning streak after falling in the opener at White River Valley.
Serrani like what his bench is giving him. The first three off the bench are normally Lanfear, Serena Coombs and Isabella Coombs.
"The kids off the bench are playing well. The only reason they aren't starting is that there are only five spots," said Serrani who is in his eighth state final with Westside.
Serrani pointed to Wednesday night's semifinal as an example of the depth. Anna Cyr was saddled with her third foul in the third quarter so Serrani brought her to the bench.
"Even with her out, we added to the lead," he said.
Serrani sees the Phantoms as an imposing hurdle after the Horde stayed home Monday night and watched Proctor's 41-20 semifinal win over Danville as a team.
"They looked great against Danville. I think that is the best defense they have played all year," Serrani said.
The Phantoms have a lot of offensive weapons. McKearin is the leading scorer and has had two 40-point games, the only two in Proctor girls basketball history. She has a lot of help with Isabel Greb and Meghan Cole also prolific scorers. Then, there's French who connected on two quick 3-point field goals to put the game away against Danville.
That is the challenge of Westside's defense.
"We have worked hard to be a good defensive team," Serena Coombs said.
Serena said you only learn from the two losses to the Phantoms.
"It is an opportunity to learn and not make the mistakes again," she said.
Proctor's defense has its own challenge: Defending Peyton Guay, one of the most prolific outside shooters in the state who can also knife through the lane and score.
The other concern for the Phantoms' defense is the entry passes into Westside's tall post players.
Joe McKearin knows his team well enough not to be concerned from overconfidence stemming from the two wins over the Horde.
"Our kids are too in tune to the rivalry. We aren't worried about that. Every game is a new thing," coach McKearin said.
"We aren't thinking any game is going to be easy," said his daughter Maggie.
Coach McKearin brought back some alumni from recent Proctor teams like Rachel Stuhlmueller and Lyndsey Elms to test his Phantoms at Thursday's practice.
Wednesday night, Serrani stood outside the locker room downstairs in the Auditorium and called Saturday's matchup the game that everyone had been waiting for.
The starters for West Rutland will be Kennah Wright-Chapman, Cyr, Arianna Coombs, Hogan and Guay.
The starting lineup for the Phantoms is expected to be comprised of McKearin, French, Cole, Greb and Jenna Davine.
One post on Facebook expressed the following sentiment: "Nothing like neighboring schools having to travel to that crappy auditorium."
Saturday, for basketball-loving kids at West Rutland and Proctor, it will be the Taj Mahal.
DIVISION II
Mount Abe vs. Spaulding
The Cinderella slipper has been a fit so far for Mount Abraham. The Eagles have made it through to the biggest game as a No. 6 seed.
The opponent is No. 4 Spaulding. Having the Barre school in the title game means The Aud will be rocking.
Spaulding brings an 18-4 record to the party against the 15-8 Eagles.
Sam Donohue has emerged as a key player for Spaulding. Against Lyndon, she was instrumental in the overtime semifinal victory, nailing three clutch 3-point field goals.
Reigning Times Argus Player of the Year Sage MacAuley has been slowed by an injury and, if at full strength, she will pose a lot of problems for the Eagles.
Emily Poulin, Autumn Lewis and Yvonne Roberge are solid two-way players for the Crimson Tide.
The Tide is a red-hot squad. They have not lost since Jan. 18 when Lyndon pinned a defeat on them.
Since, they have reeled off 14 consecutive victories including a 57-31 win over Mount Abe on Feb. 5.
DIVISION III
Windsor vs. Lake Region
Could there be a better way to close out the Auditorium's day-long extravaganza. No. 1 Windsor brings a 20-2 record into the Division III team against the only team that beat the Yellow Jackets when they were at full strength.
No. 3 Lake Region (14-6) pinned a 51-42 loss on the Jacks during the season in Orleans.
The Jacks boast uncommon depth and get significant contributions each night from starters and reserves alike.
Thursday night's 46-26 semifinal victory was typical. Reese Perry led the Jacks 16 points, 23 rebounds and two blocked shots. Elliot Rupp stuffed the state sheet with 13 points, nine assists, three steals and three rebounds. Peyton Richardson added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
Lake Region won its semifinal game against Williamstown on Thursday night, 35-25.
The Rangers played Division II finalist Spaulding tough, falling 50-45.
The headliner for the Rangers is Sakoya Sweeney.
"We have to have an answer for Sakoya Sweeney," Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood said.
"We need to get our transition game going, move our feet on defense and limit fouls.
"We need to control the offensive and defensive glass and, lastly, not let the moment be too big for us."
