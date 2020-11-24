Vermont high school athletes will have to wait a bit longer to begin their winter season.
Gov. Phil Scott announced at the state’s twice-weekly COVID-response press conference that winter sports practices will be delayed from the original Monday, Nov. 30 start date, due to the current rise of the virus in the state.
Scott did not give a date when practices can begin, but said the decision will be reviewed weekly. The Jan. 11 game start date is still in place, but could be delayed if the situation permits.
“I hope adults realize the need to sacrifice to give our kids these experiences and keep them in school as much as possible,” Scott said.
Recreational sports were previously suspended until at least Dec. 15 and the University of Vermont delayed basketball and hockey games until Dec. 18.
The New England Hockey Conference, the home of the Norwich and Castleton programs, announced on Monday that the league’s conference schedule and league tournament was canceled for this year as well.
Communication between the state and Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA), which governs high school sports in the state, has been strong throughout the process of the decision, just as it was during the fall season.
“It has worked out just fine. They’ve communicated with us throughout the process,” said VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols.
“We want to make sure recreation and school sports are on a similar playing field.”
The governor has made it clear to the VPA that the goal is to get a ‘yes’ for winter sports.
“The (virus) numbers were low early on, but the numbers have risen a lot recently,” Nichols said. “We need people to do whatever they can to stop (the numbers) from rising more, like washing their hands, social distancing and masking, to make sure there is no spread.”
Nichols said that the original six-week buffer between practices beginning and the start of games was intentional.
“We could put to six weeks of data where it shows that teams are practicing and there isn’t much spread or it could go the other way and we could point to that data and figure out what issues we’re having,” Nichols said, discussing the buffer.
He said two to three weeks of lead up from practices to games beginning is preferable.
The VPA’s Activities and Standards Committee also voted to extend the winter season two weeks for specific sports, if necessary, and there are discussions about pushing back the conclusion of spring championships later into June.
“It’s on a sport-by-sport basis,” Nichols said. “For example, a sport like bowling may be able to start, but a sport like basketball could use those extra two weeks.
“We may have a situation where outside sports could start before indoor sports because outdoor sports are easier to put on. It’s tough to tell because conditions are always changing.”
Champlain Valley Athletic Director Dan Shepardson posted information on Twitter about what athletic directors and the VPA were told about the process of review.
His tweet stated that it would be a week-by-week decision based on data and metrics and Scott would announce at his Tuesday briefing, the next one being Dec. 1, if the winter sports delay continues or if they are set to move forward, in which case the following Monday would be the start date.
For coaches, Tuesday’s decision wasn’t much of a shock.
“It’s a time where we need to make sure kids and families are safe,” said Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo. “I haven’t talked to the girls outside of sending them an email after the news, but they were probably aware this could happen. It was forward-thinking of the state to put that (six-week) buffer in place.”
Many of Bellomo’s stars on the basketball court were part of the RHS squad that made it to the Division I girls soccer state semifinals. He knows the resiliency of that bunch, and athletes like them, especially given they dealt with this uncertainty just a few months ago to start the fall.
“With the fall season, these kids got the mental preparation for dealing with a situation like this,” Bellomo said. “Whenever we’re allowed to play, I know the girls will be ready go.”
For now, it’s just about reversing the current trend.
“We know that COVID is in the background, knocking at the door. We just have to do the right things now,” Bellomo said. “We’re pretty hopeful and positive. Everyone wants the kids to have this season.”
