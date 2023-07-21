The Lakes Region team earned the No. 3 seed in the State American Legion Baseball Tournament and will play South Burlington, the No. 2 seed from the Northern Division, in the first game at noon at St. Peter’s Field.
Lakes Region enters the tournament with am 8-8 record after winning two of three games on Thursday in a three-team affair hosted by Bellows Falls.
Thursday’s effort allowed the host Lakers to avoid a play-in game to enter the tournament.
South Burlington finished the regular season 12-6. The Wildcats, last year’s state runner-up, have been playing some great baseball as of late, winning four of their last five games.
The second game at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field will showcase Essex, the No. 1 seed from the Northern Division and defending state champion, against Bennington Post 13, the No. 4 seed from the Southern Division.
Essex Post 91 is the tournament’s two-time defending champion and is a perfect 18-0 in Northern Division play, making it the favorite to claim a three-peat this weekend.
Bennington enters the tournament with an 8-7 mark, after splitting with Rutland Post 31 on Thursday to lock up their playoff spot. Post 13 had a rough patch midway through the season, but finished strong, winning four of its last five games.
Games will be going on at Vermont State University-Castleton at the same time on Saturday.
The first game on that field pits Brattleboro, the No. 1 seed of the Southern Division, against Addison County, the No. 4 seed from the North.
Brattleboro has been the class of the Southern Division all season long, coming into the tourney with a 16-2 league mark. Post 5 looks to claim its first championship since 2019.
Addison County comes into the tournament with the worst mark of any of the qualifiers at 6-12. but has been competitive with some of the top teams in the Northern Division.
The 3 p.m. game on the Castleton diamond will have Manchester Union Underground, the South’s No. 2 seed, against Colchester, the Northern Division’s No. 3 seed.
Manchester (9-8) went on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 2-7, before falling in its regular season finale to Lakes Region.
Colchester has been similarly hot heading into the weekend, winning six of its last seven games. The Cannons’ only loss in that stretch came against undefeated Essex.
The American Legion baseball banquet will also be held on Saturday evening.
Action continues on Sunday and runs through Wednesday when a state champion will be crowned in the double elimination tournament.
Here’s the full tournament schedule, which is subject to change due to weather:
Saturday, July 22
Game 1: No. 4 Addison County at No. 1 Brattleboro, 12 p.m. at Castleton
Game 2: No. 3 Lakes Region at No. 2 So. Burlington, 12 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field
Game 3: No. 3 Colchester at No. 2 Manchester, 3 p.m. at Castleton
Game 4: No. 4 Bennington at No. 1 Essex, 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s
Sunday, July 23
Game 5: Loser of game 2 vs loser of game 1, 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field
Game 6: Loser of game 4 vs lower of game 3, 10 a.m. at Castleton
Game 7: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 1, 1 p.m. at Castleton
Game 8: Winner of game 4 vs winner of game 3, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Monday, July 24
Game 9: Winner of game 5 vs loser of game 8, 10 a.m. at Castleton
Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs loser of game 7, 1 p.m. at Castleton
Game 11: Winner of game 8 vs winner of game 7, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Tuesday, July 25
Game 12: Winner of game 10 vs winner of game 9, 1 p.m. at Castleton
Game 13: Winner of game 12 vs loser of game 11, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Wednesday, July 26
Game 14: Winner of game 13 vs winner of game 11 at Castleton
Game 15: Winner of game 13 vs winner of game 11 (if necessary)