COLCHESTER — The eight-team, double-elimination Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament will begin Saturday at Colchester High School’s Saddlemire Field.
Lakes Region defeated Bennington in Bennington 6-5 on Thursday evening to finish 20-4 and secure the top seed from the Southern Division.
Aubrey Ramey got the win but coach Adam Greenlese spread the wealth with his staff so everyone has their full pitching eligibility going into the tournament.
Lakes Region trailed 5-4 going into the seventh but Mitchell Brayman got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the tying run and Dylan Lee drew a bases-loaded walk for what proved to be the game-winning run.
There will be four games Saturday and four more Sunday. Seven of the eight games over Saturday and Sunday will be played at Saddlemire Field. One game on Sunday will be played at Essex High School.
The tournament continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with all of those games being played at Saddlemire Field.
The Rutland County teams making the tournament will play in the final two games Saturday — Rutland Post 31 at 2:30 p.m. and Lakes Region at 5:30 p.m.
Rutland Post 31 has won the most state championships with 15, but Post 31 is looking for its first state crown since 1997.
The Colchester Cannons and Post 91 have each won four state crowns in the last 10 years.
THE SCHEDULE
Saturday (All at Colchester)
Game 1: Brattleboro (No. 3 South and 18-6) vs. Post 91 (No. 2 North and 16-8), 8:30 a.m. Game 2: Colchester Cannons (No. 1 North and 22-2) vs. White River Junction (No. 4 South and 12-12), 11:30 a.m. Game 3: SD Ireland (No. 3 North and 15-9) vs. Rutland (No. 2 South and 19-5), 2:30 p.m. Game 4: Lakes Region (No. 1 South and 20-4) vs. Franklin County or South Burlington (No. 4 North), 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 7 at Essex, 10:30 a.m. Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, at Colchester, 10:30 a.m. Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 4 at Colchester, 1:30 p.m. Game 8: Winner game 2 vs. Winner game 3 at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
Monday (All at Colchester)
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 10 a.m. Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.
Tuesday (Both games at Colchester)
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 1 p.m. Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.
Wednesday (At Colchester)
