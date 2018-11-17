CASTLETON - An athlete is an athlete is an athlete. That's why it is possible Fair Haven's Cam Coloutti, Rutland's Dakota Peters and St. Johnsbury's Jake Cady could be playing three different sports in college depending on whether Coloutti chooses basketball or football. They were among the top performers in the North's 56-35 victory in Saturday's North-South All-Star Football Game played at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday.
Coloutti is still sorting out which sport he will play and his South teammate Peters knows the sport and it's not football. Peters, a state champion wrestler and proud owner of 100 victories in the sport, will wrestle in college and is looking at schools like Castleton and Old Dominion University.
Cady will play football and the interest in the quarterback has been considerable.
"Northern Illinois and Butler have called this week. UMass is interested, Central Connecticut and some Canadian schools," North head coach Rich Alerio said after Saturday's game.
Cady led the North by throwing for five touchdowns and running for two more.
Coloutti and Peters were headliners for the South offense. Peters had three rushing touchdowns and Coloutti, who moved the team the whole day with his arm and legs, had a 16-yard TD strike to Rutland's Jacob Lorman.
Coloutti had a stable of talented receivers at Fair Haven, but getting to throw to the top ones in the state for four practices and in the game this week was a treat.
"I love my Fair Haven guys, but the guys in my unit today were Baker, Tucker, Lorman and Kris Carroll. You can't go wrong with those guys," Coloutti said.
He was referring to Brattleboro's Carroll, Fair Haven's Jesee Tucker and Burr and Burton Academy's Jake Baker along with Lorman.
Peters said the offense was an adjustment from the Rutland playbook.
"It was different. There were a lot of new plays," Peters said.
But you wouldn't have known it. Peters showcased both his elusiveness and strength as a running back all day.
Coloutti alternated series with Otter Valley's Tyler Rowe at quarterback and Rutland QB Ryan Moore had a series late in the game.
Rowe had a highlight run on a scramble but it was nullified by a penalty.
It's debatable whether there was more offense or penalties in the game that was marred by numerous infractions throughout.
It didn't take the offensive fireworks long to explode. The North had a 14-0 lead only 1:32 into the game on a 56-yard TD pass from Cady to Mount Mansfield's Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson and a 29-yard scoring strike from CVU quarterback Alex Haugwitz to Colchester's Bailey Olson.
Peters' 4-yard TD run cut the lead in half.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Cady made the score 21-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
Peters had a 3-yard TD run and Raider teammate Noah Crossman nailed the conversion kick as he did all afternoon, to cut the lead to 21-14 with 10:55 still to play in the half.
They traded rushing touchdowns, Cady doing the honors for the North and Hartford's Nick Porter for the South.
Peters scored from 5 yards out and the game was tied with 48 seconds to play in the half.
That was enough time for Cady to hook up with Rice's Ryan Byrnes for a TD pass that sent the North into the half with a 34-28 lead.
They extended the lead on a 40-yard TD pass from Cady to Rousseau with 9:01 left in the third quarter. Cady showed his strength as a runner on the two-point conversion. He appeared to be stopped dead twice but broke the tackles on the way to the end zone for a 42-28 lead.
A 25-yard rushing touchdown by Hackney pretty much sealed it, making it 49-28.
The South was making a bid to get back in the game late in the third quarter with Rowe moving the team into North territory. But Mount Mansfield linebacker Patrick Burke ended that drive with a leaping one-handed interception.
"He is the real deal," Alercio said of Burke. "We knew he was good but we didn't know he was that good. He was better than we even expected."
But the South wasn't quite done. Coloutti rifled the 16-yard TD pass to Lorman with 9:34 left in the game to make it 49-34, giving the South a faint pulse.
Until the Hilltopper combo of Cady and Smith hooked up for a touchdown pass with 5:13 to play.
"He's the best," Alercio said of Cady.
Cady alternated with Haugwitz until Haugwitz was injured and could not return. Then it became Cady's show and it was one that had people buzzing about the zip and accuracy of his passes.
"Coloutti is good, too. I was very impressed with him as a runner," Alercio said.
Scoring has been in vogue in this game. It was the third straight year that a team topped the 50-point mark. The North has totaled 163 points over teh last three years.
Next year the game shifts to Middlebury College's Youngman Stadium.
NOTES: Cam Wescott was selected for the South squad but had a prior commitment to the All-State Music Festival. Poultney teammate Mason Hutchins wore his No. 53 to honor him. ... The first game in the series was played in 2001 with the South winning, 37-24. ... There has only been one shutout in the series, the South's 21-0 win in 2002.
