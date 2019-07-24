QUECHEE — Renowned sports psychologist Bob Rotella once wrote a book titled "Golf Is Not A Game of Perfect."
Bryson Richards hasn't been perfect this week, but he's not making many mistakes either.
Richards fired a 3-under par 69 on Wednesday and now the recent high school graduate finds himself in the lead at the 90th New England Amateur at The Quechee Club's Highland Course.
With Tuesday's fastest starters playing back to the pack, the Country Club of Barre member came from three shots back and has a 1-shot edge over first-day leader Charlie Dubiel (Old Sandwich Golf Club, Massachusetts), with a chance to become the fourth Vermonter to win this event. Dubiel followed his opening 5-under 67 with a 1-over 73.
Lurking close behind is Rutland Country Club's Drake Hull, the man who outdueled Richards for the Vermont Amateur title at Rutland two weeks ago. Hull is at 2-under 142 to Richards' 5-under 139 and stands in a sixth-place tie with Thursday's 36 holes to play.
But while Hull's game has not measured up to his own high standards this week, Richards is wedged in a pocket of time where he's striking it consistently solid and getting around the course with ease.
"I'm definitely carrying some momentum from the (Vermont) Am," Richards said. "I was hitting it great there and I'm hitting it great now. It's just smooth golf. I'm not making mistakes and I'm birdieing the holes I'm supposed to birdie."
The next-closest Vermonter is Rutland's Garren Poirier, tied for ninth at par-144. Poirier was 3-under par on Wednesday until he pulled a tee shot and took a triple-bogey. Still, he has a pair of 72s and is still within range.
Richards had four birdies and one bogey on Wednesday and has yet to make a double. He has made just two bogeys in two days, none on the tougher back side, where he is 4 under for the tournament. He is also just 1 over for two days on the challenging par 3s, which play at 180, 241, 195 and 217 yards from the tips.
"Which is great," Richards said. "They are the toughest part of the golf course."
Richards will be taking his game to the University of Rhode Island this fall but he's got some unfinished business at Quechee Highlands.
He got off to a strong start Wednesday with a 25-foot birdie putt at No. 2 and birdied the par-5 fifth with a sand shot to tap-in distance. His only mistake on the front nine was a three-putt.
He wedged to within 2 feet to make birdie on No. 10 and then rescued par on No. 11, where he hit a loose 5-iron approach. He chipped from 30 yards and made a 5-foot, twisting downhill putt.
"That saved my round," he said. "You hate to make a bogey right after a birdie."
That was one of just four missed greens Richards has had in his two rounds.
He made his final birdie on 14 and then parred in.
With the quality of his play, Richards wasn't surprised to be in this position.
"For me the biggest improvement I've made this summer is the mental game," he said. "I'm taking more notes about where to miss the greens. My course management has gotten a lot better."
Hull did not expect to shoot 71 a second straight day and still be only three shots back with his 'A' game yet to show up.
"It feels more like my 'C' game," he said. Even his accurate wedge game didn't pay big dividends because he missed a fistful of birdie putts.
"I feel like I'm hitting a lot of good shots and not getting anything out of it," he said.
Hull said he missed badly on birdie putts of 6, 8 and 4 feet early on. He was able to recover from his only bogey, on No. 4, by playing his final 12 holes at 2-under par with short birdie putts at 9 and 13, but saw several other good chances sniff the cup. He was rock solid with his 4- and 5-foot leftovers.
Hull's tee game was a bit off and some shots he thought were well struck ended up in rough or with the ball well below his feet. He is normally very strong from tee to green, and planned on visiting his home Rutland Country Club on Wednesday night to make adjustments.
"I just have to be patient (on Thursday)," said Hull, the runner-up at Quechee in this spring's New England Open. "I know if I'm on I can make a ton of birdies there."
The field was cut to the low 40 scorers and ties for Thursday's play.
Other Vermonters to make the cut (8-over 150) were Jared Nelson, of Rutland (73-75-148), Harrison Thayer, of Vermont National (75-73-148), and Nelson Eaton, of the Country Club of Barre (77-72-149).
Jacob Zaranek of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Brattleboro Country Club, was in the hunt for this year's Vermont Am title until the back nine of the final round. He is at 143 (71-72).
