WEST HAVEN — Wayne Stearns and Anthony Ryan needed to win, and they certainly got the job done.
The duo was among a host of winners at the annual “Topless Night” event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday.
They were joined in victory lane during the night by Holden Bass, Gage Provencher, Mark Mahoney, Justin Cook, and Brett Wood. Cars in the Sportsman Modified, Limited Sportsman, and Novice Sportsman classes ran without roofs to give drivers a different feel and to give fans an “inside” look.
For Stearns, the win in the 30-lap Sunoco Sportsman Modified feature was his first in nearly seven full years at Devil’s Bowl. The longtime Bradford racer’s most recent victory came on Sept. 11, 2016, on the former infield short track, and his 2023 season had been anything but successful prior to Saturday.
Stearns started on the pole position but lost the lead on the opening lap to Brent Warren. There were three quick cautions in the first four laps, but the fast, tacky surface threw off a clean race from that point on and Stearns chased Warren throughout most of the remaining laps. The race harkened back to Warren’s first career win in 2019, when Stearns finished second, but that moment would not be repeated, as Stearns caught Warren in lapped traffic and made a pass for the lead with four laps left.
Warren gave Stearns chase, but his car suffered a broken shock shortly after and he began to lose ground. Stearns sped off to the win, and Allan Hammond and Anthony Warren were able to squeak by Brent Warren to complete the podium finishers. Brent Warren and Mike Fisher rounded out the top five.
Benson’s Anthony Ryan received redemption himself in the 25-lap race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. Ryan was robbed of a win in the division’s biggest race one week earlier after a crash while leading with three laps left, but he picked up where he left off on Saturday but pacing the field every step of the way and scoring the victory.
William Duprey was the runner-up, followed by Justin Lilly, A.J. Munger, and Jason Quenneville.
Benson scored a second win in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman class, as Holden Bass became a first-time winner after a 20-lapper. Bass started on the pole and was never headed, outrunning Donald Williams, Aaron Clark, Tanner Coon, and Tyler Travis.
Gage Provencher picked up his first win of the season in the 15-lap feature for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. The 13-year-old from Bridport got out front on the first lap and stayed there without a serious challenger during the caution-free race.
Rookie John Carleton was the runner-up, followed by John Smith, Chris Lennox, and Logan Denis.
The Mini Stock A-Main checkers went home with the Mahoney clan again, but this time it was “Cousinbrother” Mark Mahoney, of Brandon, with the win. Mahoney started 10th and Chase Allen came from 14th to finish 1-2, with Jarrod Colburn third, Tom Severance fourth, and Jake Mallory fifth.
Peru, New York’s Justin Cook was a first-time winner in the Mini Stock B-Main for non-qualifiers, outlasting T.J. Knight, rookie Ryan Patch, Ronnie Alger, and Carl LaPoint.
Georgia’s Brett Wood made a triumphant return to the Enduro Series with a victory in the rock-‘em-sock-‘em 50-lap go; the win was the sixth Enduro win of his career at Devil’s Bowl. Robertas Nielsen was the runner-up, followed by Andrew Lopes, Brent Wilbur, and Kenny Torrey.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts a major event on Father’s Day, Sunday, at 6 p.m., as the Short Track Super Series Modifieds come to Vermont for their only appearance in 2023. The “Slate Valley 50” will feature the nation’s best dirt Modified drivers racing for $10,000 to win.
The weekly Sportsman Modified, Limited Sportsman, and Mini Stock classes will also be in action.
There will be no racing on Saturday night, replaced instead by an open practice session starting at 6 p.m.