WEST HAVEN — If you are a fisherman in the Lakes Region, it is likely that you have patronized Robbie Steele's shop in Castleton, Tom's Bait and Tackle.
If you were a spectator at the Devil's Bowl Speedway's season opener on Saturday night, you saw Steele make history.
Steele piloted his No. 227 to Victory Lane in the Bowl's brand new Crown Vic division.
So what if it only turned out to be a two-car field. Race promoters love beefy car counts, but this race showed that even a two-car race can be exciting.
Three cars were at the start line but Jackson Ducharme was sidelined by mechanical failure before making it through the first lap.
Steele trailed the only other car in the race for most of the 10 laps but found success with the high groove and was able to pull even by the 10th lap on the way to winning the 12-lap event.
He becomes the answer to the trivia question: Who won the first ever Crown Vic race at Devil's Bowl Speedway?
Steele has been around racing for 20 years and is the crew chief for Hydeville's Bill Duprey who is one of the winningest drivers in Devil's Bowl history and now competes in the Limited Sportsman class.
But for all his experience in the sport off the track, this was his first venture as a driver.
When Steele heard Devil's Bowl owner Mike Bruno talking up his new division, Steele saw it as the perfect way to get into the sport.
"It is a good way to get into racing, in my opinion," Steele said. "It's inexpensive."
Steele said his total outlay is about $2,000 although he acknowledges he was able to keep expenses down by doing all of the work himself.
Once you get started, it is a lot of fun," he said.
Steele said his battle in coming from behind to win was not easy.
"I was just trying to catch him and I didn't think that I was going to," he said.
Steele is hopeful that the new division will grow and he said Bruno has some cars for the division that he is trying to sell to interested drivers and another that he will raffle off this week.
Steele's joy was in stark contrast to Ducharme's disappointment.
"I really thought we were going to win tonight," the 2022 Fair Haven Union High School graduate said. "It felt really nice out there."
His father Donnie Ducharme said he and his son saw the Crown Vic division as an inexpensive way to get into stock car racing.
They, however, have found the going a little more expensive than has been Steele's experience.
Donnie estimated they are about $9,000 in right now.
"He said to me, 'We might as well have gone into the Modified division,'" Donnie said through a laugh.
But that has not dulled their enthusiasm and they are anxious to try again in a couple of weeks.
Bruno, saddled by low car counts in the Super Stock division, was looking for a new class to replace it.
He noticed the state of Georgia was having success with the Crown Vic division so 2023 is about launching and hopefully growing that division.
Crown Vic racing is a learning curve for everyone right now and Bruno hopes that there will be more drivers getting lessons at the wheel soon.
"The biggest thing that I have learned is not to be afraid to use the brakes on the turns," Ducharme said. "You don't want to much momentum."
This first foray into racing might be the beginning of other new experiences on the track for Ducharme.
"Jackson has always been around racing. He really wants to get on the blacktop," his father said.
That is part of the allure of the Crown Vic division. It gets your foot in the door with a chance to go down different avenues.
There are plenty of fish tales swapped at Bob's Bait and Tackle this time of year.
Robbie Steele can tell his customers about the big one that did not get away.
