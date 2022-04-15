The applause for Poultney’s Danica Stein as she took each lap early this month at the National Age Group Short Track Speedskating Championships in Lake Placid, New York was different. This was not the applause and cheering for a great performance. It was something more.
It was heartfelt. It was the fans showering Stein with adulation for perseverance that went well beyond the arena.
It was in November of 2014 that Stein had been taking some practice laps on the ice at Spartan Arena.
When her coach Dave Manfredi looked at her at the conclusion of the practice, there was a look of concern on his face.
“I turned around and she had taken her helmet off and was holding her head,” Manfredi said.
“I felt like a metal spike had come down off the roof and was stabbing me,” Stein said.
Manfredi rushed her to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
“I drove like an ambulance,” he said.
They did everything there to comfort her. Her brain was bleeding and that made it important to keep her blood pressure down.
“They called for a helicopter and gave me a little stuffed bear,” Stein said.
The helicopter transported her to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. There were high winds and the journey was a challenge.
Manfredi drove to Burlington.
“I was not sure that she would be alive when I got there. It was such a surreal day,” Manfredi said.
Burlington would be Stein’s home for two weeks.
They were not certain if they could treat the bleeding with a procedure called coiling which involves going through the femoral artery or whether they would have to cut the skull open.
After the operation, a nurse whispered to Stein, “The coiling worked.”
She was advised not to use her phone to search for information about her aneurysm.
She did not heed the advice. After all, she had her cell phone next to her bed with very little else to do.
“I found out that 40 to 50% of people with that aneurysm don’t survive,” Stein said.
She was on strict bed rest for a week and then they got her up for a short walk.
“It was probably the hardest thing I have ever done but the revelation of that was that I could walk,” Stein said.
She described the recovery time as “actually really good.”
She slept a lot for a couple of weeks and then got the word that she could go home.
She was competing a few months after she suffered the bleed.
She has loved speedskating and now she can credit it with saving her life. The doctors believe that because she was in a cold environment at the rink for that hour of practice, it likely slowed the bleeding.
Stein grew up in the small town of Audubon, Pennsylvania. There were two things to do when you were growing up in Audubon at the time, go to the disco or the ice rink.
Stein chose the rink.
She loved being on skates. While a student at the University of Delaware, she took ice dancing as a class.
It was off to the West Coast. She did her postgraduate work at UCLA and then worked in the library at the University of California-Santa Cruz.
It was a 45-minute drive to Oakland where she found an ice skating club. She wasn’t into hockey or figure skating so she gravitated to speedskating. That was the beginning.
The pull of the four seasons drew her back East and specifically to Vermont where she discovered there was a speedskating club at Spartan Arena.
“It took me about a year to work up the nerve to go,” she said.
Manfredi was the coach and immediately saw her potential.
“I felt she could be competitive in racing,” Manfredi said.
“I thought, I must not be too bad if he thinks I can compete,” Stein said.
She took to his coaching, dedicating herself year-round. When there was no ice, she religiously pursued dry land training in the summer.
“Dave also first got into speedskating as an adult, so he understood and welcomes skaters of all ages and level,” Stein said.
She has been extremely successful. She earned a medal in all four of her races at the Empire State Games at Paul Smith’s College.
Earlier this month, she earned a silver medal at the National Age Group Short Track Speedskating Championships at Lake Placid where she competed in the 55-59 age group. There were 140 skaters from ages 11 to 78 competing from all across the nation.
The fans knew her story. She was asked to submit it to the US Speedskating Newsletter. She wrote about her recovery from the ruptured brain aneurysm.
“The speedskating community is well connected,” Manfredi said. “All the people in all the different clubs are connected and they all read the newsletter. They all know what she has been through.”
Manfredi was much more in tune to what was happening in the Lake Placid’s Olympic Center than was Stein. She was zoned in the way you have to be when competing.
But Manfredi could feel the adulation, hear the cheering and the applause.
Upon finishing, Stein could also appreciate the love from the speedskating fandom that day.
“I was very aware. It took awhile to sink in. It was very humbling and I was very grateful,” Stein said.
The comeback from her ruptured aneurysm has altered her perspective on her sport.
She is not preoccupied by times or medals.
“It is about finishing races,” Stein said.
She has already reached the finish line in her biggest race of all.
