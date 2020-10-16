Believe it or not, the high school field hockey regular season has just about wrapped up.
In this abbreviated, mid-pandemic season, teams are finishing up their schedules, with the last day to play games set for Monday.
That means field hockey playoff pairings for the state’s three divisions are coming out on Tuesday afternoon.
In Division I, Bellows Falls looks like the team to beat. The Terriers, who have won four state titles in five years, were 8-0 heading into Friday’s action. Essex, CVU and South Burlington are all one-loss teams. Defending champion Rice is 3-4. Rutland’s tough southern schedule sees it head into the playoffs at 0-5.
Mount Abraham and Burr and Burton look like the top contenders in Division II, but there is plenty of depth behind them. St. Johnsbury, Woodstock, Spaulding and U-32 are all two-loss teams. Otter Valley is in the mix as well.
Windsor and Stowe have been the top dogs in Division III this fall. The Yellow Jackets join Bellows Falls as the only teams to be unbeaten. Lyndon, Missisquoi and Montpelier are contenders are well. Fair Haven and Springfield have shown flashes of strong play.
We’ll have a better look at possible field hockey playoff matchups when pairings come out Tuesday, but there are other games to keep an eye on across other sports.
Tuesday presents a fun Southern Vermont League matchup on the soccer pitch when Burr and Burton travels to Alumni Field to play Rutland.
The Raiders are playing their best soccer in recent games, but they’ll need an extra strong effort to beat the Bulldogs.
BBA and CVU are the only two unbeaten D-I teams and the Bulldogs bested the Raiders 4-1 earlier this season.
With the graduation of Gatorade player of the year Grace Pinkus, the Bulldogs have found their new go-to scorer in Charlotte Connolly, along with a stable of capable scorers around her.
Kendra Sabotka has had a hot foot recently for Rutland, netting a hat trick against Mount Anthony on Thursday.
The Mill River boys have a big game on Tuesday as well, hosting defending Division IV champion Twin Valley. Despite having low roster numbers, the Minutemen have been one of the upper echelon teams in a loaded D-III.
Wednesday presents plenty of games that will be telling for the upcoming playoffs.
Fair Haven girls soccer looks at one of its biggest challenges when it hosts Hartford. The Slaters beat the Hurricanes 2-0 in early October, but Hartford has topped D-I Brattleboro and strong Otter Valley squad since.
Speaking of those Otters, they head to Abatiell Field on Wednesday to meet Mount St. Joseph.
The Mounties look like a completely different team this season and should be a great challenge for the D-II Otters. The Blodorn sisters vs. the Politano sisters should live up to the hype.
The Proctor girls look to be at a different level than their rebuilding rival Arlington this fall, but whenever the teams meet, the intensity is always there. The Phantoms are at Werner Field Wednesday night.
On the football field, Rutland welcomes Middlebury, who bested the Raiders by a field goal earlier in the season.
The Raiders will play at the beautiful Applejack Stadium on Friday, going against defending Division I champion Burr and Burton.
