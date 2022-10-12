Great defensive units on football teams earn nicknames: The Doomsday Defense, the New York Sack Exchange, the Sack Pack, Steel Curtain, Fearsome Foursome and so on.
There are some high school field hockey defenses that should have names hung on them.
You win with defense in field hockey.
The 9-0-1 Bellows Falls team has rung up seven shutouts. Opposing offenses have found the Terrible Terriers tough to crack.
The Woodstock Wasps have a defense that has been very difficult to penetrate. The Sultan of Sting did not give up a single goal through their first seven games.
How about the Beast of the East (Montpelier) for a U-32 defense that has authored six shutouts including goose eggs in the last two games on the way to a 10-1 record.
Oops, sorry Killington. Must be copyrighted so we’ll go with the Raider Rock.
The South Burlington Wolves’ Howling Hellcats have seven shutout victims on their 7-2-1 record.
Defense has been the ticket for many teams earning a spot in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
There are four Division I teams in this week’s rankings, six from Division II and none from Division III.
It is unusual that no D-III teams have earned a spot in the rankings with past years as a reference. A Windsor, Stowe or someone representing D-III would always be ranked, frequently sniffing the rarefied air of the top-five strata.
But Windsor isn’t quite Windsor this year and Fair Haven is what Fair Haven has not been in forever.
Windsor will still be relevant when the postseason begins and can’t be discounted. Fair Haven, which has not been relevant for a long, long time now might be the team to beat and if they are not, then Lyndon might rate the favorite’s tag.
And we can’t forget about a Montpelier team that is 5-4 but with a ton of momentum, coming off a 6-0 victory over North Country and a 4-1 conquest of St. Johnsbury.
So while there might not be a D-III team earning a spot in the power rankings, when the playoff bell rings, Division III might be as interesting and exciting division as there is.
A Fair Haven program that has not had a winning record since 1979, now boasts a 6-4-1 record and is ranked No. 2 in the division behind Lyndon (7-3) in the Vermont Principals’ Association rankings.
The hot Montpelier team is No. 3 with a 5-4 record and a still dangerous Windsor team would have the No. 4 seed in the playoffs right now at 3-7.
Allison Resnick and her assistant Craig Pettis are still very focused on the regular season but when time allows, they do look at video of far-away teams like Lyndon and North Country.
“Craig is very good at looking at video. It is especially good for corner plays,” Resnick said.
“We won’t change what we do. We will still play Fair Haven field hockey because that is why we have been successful.
“But I do read all the articles that I can and try to see who are the team’s top scorers.”
Looking at the Northeast Kingdom teams North Country and Lyndon, Resnick said she feels her Slaters match up well with them.
“I think those would be winnable games if we play our game,” she said.
She feels fortunate that the Slaters have played a tough schedule that has included many of the tough Division II teams. That slate should steel them for whatever is thrown at them in the Division III tournament.
There is excitement building in town for Fair Haven field hockey. The last victory brought a congratulatory Facebook post from Plymouth State field hockey player Tegan Hoard, a key member of last year’s Fair Haven team that won a first-round playoff game against Montpelier.
The VPA rankings have Lyndon No. 1 in Division III but the Rutland Herald/Times Argus Division III rankings have Fair Haven by a smidge over Lyndon based on strength of schedule.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. They were constructed prior to any games played on Wednesday and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Bellows Falls. 9-0-1 (1) The Terriers had another narrow escape, edging Hartford 2-1. The Terriers and Hurricanes battled to a scoreless tie in the first meeting.
2. Hartford 9-1-1 (2) Wouldn’t a third meeting between the Hurricanes and Bellows Falls be intriguing? Can’t happen, of course. BF is in Division I and the ‘Canes in D-II.
3. Essex 7-1 (4) The other team can’t win if it doesn’t score.
4. Woodstock 8-1 (3) The Sultan of Sting did give up three goals to Springfield but the game was already in hand with a 6-0 lead.
5. U-32 10-1 (5) The Barre-Montpelier area should be salivating about a possible postseason game between U-32 and Spaulding.
6. Spaulding 8-1 The Crimson Tide bounced back from the 3-1 loss to neighborhood rival U-32 with three consecutive victories.
The Tide has an interesting game with Lyndon on Thursday. Spaulding edged the Division III heavyweight in the first meting on Sept. 21, 4-3.
7. CVU 7-2 (6) The Redhawks endured two straight losses but rebounded by beating Burlington and Mount Abraham.
8. South Burlington 7-2-1 (9) Deeee-fense?
9. Burr and Burton 6-4 (8) Playing on turf becomes important when the semifinals and finals arrive. But the Bulldogs have to get there first which is no easytask in Division II.
10. Otter Valley 8-3 (10) The Otters have won the last two games with goalie Lily Morgan and her defense turning in shutouts.
How far have they come? That question will be answered on Saturday when they travel to meet a Woodstock team that hung a 4-0 defeat on them in the first meeting.
When you boast a record like the Otters have, you can normally count on a home playoff game.
Coach Jodie Keith expects to have to go on the road immediately in this stacked division.
TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. Bellows Falls 2. Essex 3. CVU 4. South Burlington 5. Rice
Division II — 1. Hartford 2. Woodstock 3, U-32 4. Spaulding 5. Burr and Burton.
Division III — 1. Fair Haven 2. Lyndon 3. Montpelier 4, Windsor 5. Harwood.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.