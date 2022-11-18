St. Johnsbury Academy coach Rich Alercio felt his quarterback Jake Cady could have played at a small (FCS) Division I school.
“I thought he was a small Division I school player like a New Hampshire or a Maine. No question about it, he could have played at their level,” Alercio said.
It was Division II Assumption recruiting Cady the hardest.
“They wanted him from day one,” Alercio said. “They came up here on national signing day and had me put him through a workout in our field house.”
They liked what they saw.
Eventually, offers did come in from other places.
“To Jake’s credit, he said, ‘I am sticking with the school that wanted me from the beginning,’” Alercio said,
It has worked out for Cady and the Greyhounds. He has helped lead them to an 8-2 record and a home game in the Division II playoffs on Saturday against 9-2 Slippery Rock.
“That will be a tough game but Assumption has already beaten the best team (Kutztown) in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference,” Alercio said.
Alercio began to notice Cady when he was playing on the eighth grade team. He would watch Cady’s game on Saturday morning before his varsity team kicked off.
But Cady did not become the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback. That is because Colin Urie was ahead of him. Urie passed for 1,500 yards and rushed for 1,000 in 2016 before heading off to play for Hobart.
Cady finished their regular season with an exclamation mark last week, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 65-21 victory over Post.
Mount Anthony Union graduate Gavin Johnson has hauled in eight of Cady’s completions.
Should Cady and Johnson win and move on it will be against either Shepherd University of West Virginia or New Haven.
Cady is not the only former Hilltopper still playing on Saturday. Hunter Palmieri is seeing action for Endicott on special teams as the 10-0 Gulls host Springfield in an NCAA Division III first-round playoff game.
Colchester’s Bailey Olson is also on the Endicott team.
The winner of the Springfield-Endicott game will advance to player the winner of Saturday’s game between 10-0 Ithaca and 9-1 UMass-Dartmouth.
There will also be a Vermont flavor in the New England Bowl on Saturday in Bangor, Maine where Plymouth State and Husson University clash.
Suiting up for Husson will be Bellows Falls’ Jed Lober and Hunter Smith and Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski.
Representing the state for the Panthers will be Seamus Murphy, Brattleboro’s Ruchan Karagoz and Hartford’s Harry Gaudet.
Murphy played his high school football in New Hampshire for Hanover but lives just across the Connecticut River in the Vermont town of Norwich.
Lober has been very productive for the Eagles both rushing and receiving late the in the season and collected a couple of the Commonwealth Coast Conference’s weekly honors.
If you are an NCAA Division II or III football player, there is nothing like still playing this Saturday in the postseason.
That will also be the case for Middlebury Union High School graduate Body Rubright, a tight end for Lake Forest in Illinois.
Rubright and his teammates will take a 9-1 record into Saturday’s first-round Division III playoff game against 10-0 North Central.
Still playing on these frigid days of November has been the goal since reporting to camp in the heat of August.
QUICK KICKS: The University of New Hampshire concludes its outstanding regular season (7-3 and 6-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association) on Saturday at Maine. ... Gallaudet, the winner of the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (Castleton’s league) is not given much of a chance to upset Delaware Valley in Saturday’s first-round game. ... Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium has been a good place for Chris Childs. The former Lebanon High coach was the head man for the New Hampshire team that defeated Vermont at the stadium and then he watched his son CJ’s Castleton squad go 4-1 at home this year. ... This little slice of advice tweeted out by Marshwood High School (Maine) coach Alex Rotsko: “High school players do yourself a flavor before walking on someplace. We have kids playing at Husson, Norwich, Endicott, Bates and other nearby DIII schools. They play GREAT football!
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.