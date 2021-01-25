Ben Stockwell loved his time at Castleton University including the visits to the stadium’s press box from the school’s president.
“President (Dave) Wolk would stop by the press box for random visits. I didn’t realize that presidents didn’t do that until I got to other places,” Stockwell said.
His latest “other place” is as Director of Strategic Communications for Multimedia Services for the Northeast-10 Conference where his office is in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
It is a position Stockwell has held since June of 2019 and he loves everything about it.
Stockwell was working as the sports information director at NE-10 member Assumption College when the conference sent an email about the position.
“I was very intrigued by it,” Stockwell said.
He and his wife Caroline had been talking about starting a family. They were both working grueling hours. Every sports information director knows about those marathon days that include preparing for games, working at the game and the time consuming task of disseminating information following the event.
Caroline was also working from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at her physical therapy practice.
This new position with the Northeast-10 offered some more regular hours plus the glamour of working at the league’s championship events.
“The championship experience is still a thrill to me,” Stockwell said.
Stockwell deploys cutting edge technology in capturing Northeast-10 championship events. He also oversees Northeast-10 Now which is the league’s live streaming of games.
“I travel to all the championship games and do video highlights as well as interviews with members of the winning teams,” he said.
Capturing the championship experience of sports like golf and cross country was something he found very rewarding because those are sports that do not get live streamed. It was an opportunity to give exposure to athletes who languish in the shadows during the season.
During the pandemic, he has conducted podcasts with different athletes around the conference.
“It has been cool to get to know the different student athletes and to learn their stories,” Stockwell said.
Stockwell is a 2004 Woodstock Union High School graduate and the NE-10 member school in his native state has earned a special place in his heart.
“I really have an appreciation for St. Michael’s. They have the full picture of the students’ educational experience,” Stockwell said.
St. Michael’s College was just another opponent on the ice, court or field when Stockwell was working at Assumption but he has come to know the Purple Knights in a much different light.
“I have done a lot of work with the Student Advisory Committee for the conference and it is cool to see the involvement of St. Michael’s students on their campus,” Stockwell said. “They are very involved in mental health and other areas.
“Bentley and St. Michael’s are 1-2 in the areas of academics like awards and graduation. They are a school dedicated to the full education.”
Stockwell said he received a valuable education at Woodstock Union High School before going off to Ithaca College.
It was at at Ithaca where he found the belief he could succeed in the field of athletic communications.
He came to Castleton as a postgraduate working in the sports information office and eventually assumed the role of SID.
“I grew so much at Castleton,” Stockwell said.
“Jeff Weld (then CU SID) gave me so much autonomy. And when I did screw up, he was very understanding.
“I still talk with him.”
“When Ben was here, he was great, one of the best sports information directors we’ve had,” Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said.
“He was very articulate and very passionate about what he was doing.
“I think those two attributes were what made him such a great SID.”
Recently Weld, Shawn Medeiros and Stockwell, former sports information directors at Castleton, taught a Sports Communication class at CU, via Zoom.
“It was fun bringing our knowledge and strengths to that class,” Stockwell said.
It was also an opportunity to give back to a place that meant so much to him. It was at Castleton where he met his wife when she was a graduate assistant with the women’s lacrosse team.
“It was amazing to be in the same room (virtually) with Jeff and Ben,” Medeiros said. “Just to be on that end of the spectrum teaching Castleton students was pretty awesome.
“It was great to learn more about Ben and Jeff as teachers.”
Today, the Stockwells have an 8-month old boy, Timothy James.
“I do appreciate my time at Castleton. It was a really fun environment,” Stockwell said.
Stockwell adds to the the Vermont flavor of the NE-10 office. Commissioner Julie Ruppert is a Middlebury College graduate.
“She has been great to work with,” Stockwell said. “I have enjoyed learning about how a conference operates from her, given her experience in the Northeast-10 and with the America East.
