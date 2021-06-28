WEST HAVEN — Everything Justin Stone touches seems to turn to gold.
When he was an an athlete at Middlebury Union High School several years ago ago, he achieved the rare feat of making all three Vermont teams that play all-star games against New Hampshire. He earned that distinction with the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game, the Make-A-Wish Hockey Classic and the Byrne Cup Lacrosse Game.
Saturday night he brought his Midas Touch to Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
All eyes were on Brandon’s Vince Quenneville and Demetrios Drellos when the race began. They were locked in a tie for first place with 382 points in the Sportsman Modified division.
Soon, those eyes would be trained on Middlebury’s Stone and Bristol’s Josh Masterson. It was an Addison County shootout and a good one.
Masterson got his break when Bob Bigelow’s caution flag came out with three laps to go.
“It’s never over until it’s over,” public address announcer Justin St. Louis said to the large crowd.
But Stone did not give Masterson or Adam Pierson a window for victory.
It was the first career victory for Stone, a former Keiser University lacrosse player.
Not everything turns to gold all the time. Not for anyone. It had not been the start to the season that Stone envisioned.
“We’ve had a lot of tough luck. Things have not been going in our favor,” Stone said while his winning car underwent inspection.
“Maybe now, we are putting something together.”
He executed those final three laps to perfection.
“I got a good restart and just ran my race,” Stone said.
Bruno leaving
Castleton’s Johnny Bruno, who just graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, has been solid in the Sportsman Modified Division, but he will be leaving in mid-August to attend Central Florida University where he’ll be majoring in computer science.
Family tiesOrwell’s Ray Hanson is in command in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, but 11-year-old Gage Provencher is looking strong as he contends for a top-five finish.
Gabe is the grandson of the late Dale Provencher, a 1968 Proctor High School graduate and a longtime member of the crew that worked on Todd Stone’s car.
Former Rutland Herald racing scribe Marty Kelly was on hand to watch his son Marty Kelly II compete in the Sportsman Modified division.
Locals vs. Invaders
The rivalry between Quenneville and Drellos is a good one and might not be decided until the cool of September.
“I think it could go to the end but a lot depends on when we race for double points,” Quenneville said in the pits before Saturday’s race.
The 55th annual Mid-Season Championships is July 10 at the Bowl with double points at stake in all five divisions.
“If we are two or three spots of each other in that race, it could go to the end,” Quenneville said.
It is a battle made for the fans, a local-versus-the-invader rivalry with Drellos hailing from Queensbury, New York.
St. Louis was asked about his own favorite local-versus-invader rivalries over his many years associated with racing. Here is what he came up with, not all of which played out at Devil’s Bowl:
Nick Sweet vs. Derrick O’Donnell: Sweet was the hometown Barre driver at Thunder Road when rookie Derrick O’Donnell arrived.
The invader from North Haverhill, New Hampshire quickly fell out of favor with the fans as he began beating their favorite son.
O’Donnell beat out Sweet for the championship at Thunder Road each of the only three years he raced there.
Patrick Dupree vs. Martin Roy vs. Mike Bruno: The 358 Modified division at Airborne Speedway from 2006 through 2011 was pretty much a three-man show.
Dupree was the hometown favorite from nearby Saranac Lake, New York.
Canadian Roy and Vermonter Bruno, the owner of Devil’s Bowl today, were the other contenders.
Dupree, Roy and Bruno combined to win 58 of 96 races during that span.
Vince Quenneville vs. Jason Durgan: Quenneville mentioned this on Saturday when asked about rivalries with outsiders.
The Bowl was still asphalt when their rivalry was at its zenith. Quenneville won the track title in 2015 and 2017 and Plattsburgh’s Durgan took the championship in 2016.
Demetrios Drellos vs. Adam Pierson: St. Louis points out that this is a scenario where it is difficult to decide which driver is really the hometown racer. Drellos is a New York native but lives 60 miles closer to the Bowl than Pierson from East Corinth, Vermont.
St. Louis pointed out that each driver has a strong fan base and that the rivalry between the fans is as good as the one between the drivers.
The duo is beginning to expand into a trio as Quenneville, who would supplant either as a hometown favorite, is back as a red hot contender after recently ending his drought of winning feature races.
“That was awesome. It was overdue,” Quenneville said. “It was good for me, good for the crew, good for the car owner and good for the fans.”
Patrick Laperle vs. Donald Theetge: St. Louis said nothing comes close to this one in Quebec. It is a rivalry between two elite drivers of asphalt Late Model racing. It pits Montreal-area Laperle fans against Theetge supporters from Quebec City.
The drama spills over to Vermont and New York when they race one another on our soil.
Todd Stone vs. Jessey Mueller: Stone, Justin’s father, and Mueller were red hot rivals on the Devil’s Bowl asphalt in 2013 and 2014.
It began as a friendly rivalry and quickly got ugly with bumping and banging on the track and verbal jabs over the microphone in victory lane.
Dwayne Lanphear vs. David Ragan. Leave it to St. Louis, a zealous racing historian, to come up with a rivalry that lasted all of one heat race.
Yet, it is one that is still talked about.
Morrisville’s Lanphear was the local and his credentials included a track title at Thunder Road.
David Ragan was a visiting NASCAR Cup Series star.
Ragan was impatient, bumping Lanphear early in the qualifying heat and then banging on him a couple of more times.
Lanphear retaliated with a 4-wheel lock up brake job, doing damage to Ragan’s car.
Lanphear was parked by race officials for the remainder of the night.
Trophies a hitSaturday was Brown’s Orchard & Farmstand Night at Devil’s Bowl and that means the winners received some of the most distinctive trophies around.
The handsome handmade slate trophies are a hit each year, said Charlie Brown, a former competitor at Devil’s Bowl and longtime supporter of the track.
“The winners will call two or three days after they get the trophy and say that it is the coolest trophy they have ever received,” Brown said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.