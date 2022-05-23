WEST HAVEN — Justin Stone had an eventful path to victory lane Saturday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, but when the checkered fell on the 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature event, he kept victory lane celebrations a family affair.
Other winners included Cody O’Brien (Limited Sportsman), Adam LaFountain (Rookie Sportsman), Gage Provencher (Mini Sprint), Mike Clark (Mini Stock) and Jim McKiernan (Super Stock).
Jimmy Davis and Dylan Madsen would lead the Sunoco Sportsman Modified field to the green. Attention would turn to ninth place starter Vince Quenneville who was making his way to the front and eventually the lead.
An even amount of attention was being paid to Stone who had a bad fast hot rod, but found trouble early bringing out a yellow after a turn two incident.
With Quenneville out front and drivers like Johnny Bruno, Troy Audet, Walter Hammond and Tanner Siemons moving forward, it would seem unlikely anyone was making a run from the back to the front, but Stone did just that. He came from deep not once but twice to claim the top spot in the closing laps and earn the victory. Quenneville, Audet, Hammond and Jimmy Ryan rounded out the top five.
Johnny Bruno was acknowledged as the Sherman V. Allen Hard Charger award recipient after the Sunoco Sportsman Modified feature event. Bruno started 24th and methodically worked his way to a eighth place finish.
O’Brien was looking for a good finish in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division and Saturday night he’d find just that after rolling to the 25-lap feature win. Gary English was a big mover driving from 14th to fourth. It was a big run for Evan Roberts also driving from 17th to seventh. Bubba McPhee, Wade Acker, Gary English and Tim Aldrighetti rounded out the top five.
LaFountain started fifth at the drop of the green in the 20-lap Rookie Sportsman feature and made his way to the front where he’d pick up the win. Nick Austin-Neil turned a few heads after starting 12th and driving to fourth. Following LaFountain across the line to round out the top five were Robert Gauthier, Boomer Patterson, Austin-Neil and Randy Edson.
Provencher let his 500cc Mini Sprint sing a victorious tune in the 15-lap Friend Construction feature event. The young racer started third, took the lead, and never looked back earning his first win of the season. Lane Saville had a big run driving from 10th to second, with Roger LaDuc, Austin Chaves and Tommy Kasuba rounding out the top five.
Clark brought home the 15-lap Mini Stock feature win on a hot summer night at the bowl. He did so in impressive fashion driving from 13th to victory lane. Following him across the finish line rounding out the top five were Austin McKirryher, TJ Knight, Chris Summer and Jarrod Colburn. Adam Mahoney was the 10-lap B-Main winner.
Super Stocks made their second appearance of the season with McKiernan earning the 15-lap feature win. Andrew Fitzgerald, Matt Mosher, Mike Bussino and Tony Salerno rounded out the top five.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is a big weekend of racing for the Memorial Day holiday. The Northeast Crate Nationals takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
