WEST HAVEN — Todd Stone came all the way from 17th place to win at the Mid-Season Championship doubles points event at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday.
Jimmy Ryan and James Hanson led the 29-car Sunoco Sportsman Modified field to Bob Bigelow’s green silk, with Ryan taking charge early. The Shoreham driver would set the pace with his McGee Family Racing No. 60 until lap 12 when Dylan Madsen came to the party. The Spencertown, New York driver took the lead and started to run away behind the wheel of his Madsen Overhead Doors ride.
Little did Madsen know there was a G-Stone storm brewing behind him. Middlebury's Stone was charging from his 17th starting spot to challenge for the lead in the closing laps.
The two would swap the lead, but Stone put himself in position to win after a late race restart. Madsen, Jimmy Davis, Tanner Siemons and Justin Stone would round out the top five finishers.
Austin Comes, Dylan Madsen, and Adam Piper were heat race winners. Stone earned the Vince Quenneville Sr. Hard Charger honors worth a $100 bonus.
Hunter Nutter was back in victory lane for the second time this season after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature. The Orford, New Hampshire driver started up front and held off challenges from Gary English early to earn another win. He was followed by AJ Munger, Randy Ryan, point leader Evan Roberts and Bubba McPhee who completed the top-five finishers.
AJ Munger, Jason Quenneville and Evan Roberts earned heat race victories.
William Lussier Jr. earned a very popular first career victory in the 20-lap Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman main event. The Fair Haven driver started fourth and took the lead on lap six in his Up 2 BBQ Bicknell. He’d hold off challenges from young Kamden Duffy before finding his way to victory lane. Daryl Gebo, Kamden Duffy, Ed Bell and Donald Williams would round out the top five at races end.
William Lussier Jr. and Aaron Clark were heat race winners.
Rutland's Jarrod Colburn raced his way to win number one on the season in the 15-lap Mini Stock A-Main, his first win since 1993. Austin McKirryher, Chris Sumner, Brian Blake and Matt Wade rounded out the top five.
Colburn, Allen Hewitt, and Chris Sumner were heat race winners. Griff Mahoney won the 10-lap Mini Stock B-Main.
Roger LaDuc raced his way to another Friend Construction 15-lap 500cc Mini Sprint feature win. It was the third win of the season for the Orwell driver. Rounding out the top five finishers were Logan Dennis, Kevin Smith, Vern Woodard and Raelin Dunham.
Logan Dennis and Roger LaDuc were heat race winners.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is Hometown Heroes Saturday night with twin 20’s for Limited Sportsman competitors. All weekly divisions will be in action with pit gates opening at 3 p.m., grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m., and racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
