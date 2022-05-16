ToddStone5.16

Todd Stone won the Sportsman Modified race on Saturday at Devil's Bowl Speedway in West Haven.

 DBS Media Photo

WEST HAVEN — Todd Stone took home top honors in Devil's Bowl Speedway's main event Sportsman Modified race on Saturday night.

Other winners included Evan Roberts (Limited Sportsman), Kamden Duffy (Rookie Sportsman), Elmer Montville (Mini Stock) and Eric Leno (Enduro).

Brian Whittemore and Todd Stone would lead the 28-car Sportsman Modified field to the green with Stone quickly taking the lead. The field was slowed to a red flag stop early, as the MJ Pelter Construction number 13 of Frank Hoard III was upside down. Hoard would eventually return to the race.

Stone would return to the point after the restart, with drivers such as Justin Comes, Tim LaDuc, Marty Kelley III and Don Mattison moving forward. Stone wasn’t going to be denied however, as he went unchallenged to a popular victory in the 30-lap main event. He was followed by Marty Kelley III, Tim LaDuc, David Bosclair and Justin Comes rounding out the top five.

Evan Roberts is off to a strong start in 2022 in the Limited Sportsman division. After opening the season with a second-place finish, he did one better Saturday night storming to the 25-lap feature win. Big mover on the night was Alex Layn who started 13th and finished sixth. Following the Friend Construction number 50X across the line to round out the top five were Randy Ryan, Steve Pope, AJ Munger and Kyle Kerr.

Rookie Sportsman action started off the night with a red in heat races, when Bobbi Jo-Hults rolled over. She was uninjured and will return to race another day.

In the feature event, it was 14-year-old speedster Kamden Duffy who raced to victory from his fourth starting spot. He was followed by Steve Miller, Alex Palmer-Sawyer, Nick Austin-Neil and Adam LaFountain who stormed form 16th to round out the top five.

Winning the 500cc Mini Sprint feature event was the cherry on top for Lane Saville. He had to accomplish such a successful run after starting 10th at the drop of the green in the 15-lap feature. Kevin Smith, Roger LaDuc, Logan Denis and Raelin Dunham would round out the top five.

Elmer Montville opened his Devil’s Bowl season with a win Saturday in the 15-lap Mini Stock feature. Following him was Clemmy Bell, Craig Kirby, Jarrod Colburn and Jake Barrows rounding out the top five. Jonathan Mason won the B-Main.

Rounding out the evening a 29-car field assembled for the first 50-lap Enduro of the season with $500 up for grabs. Eric Leno was up for the challenge. He earned the win and spoils of victory.

Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is a weekly racing event on Saturday featuring an action-packed show for all weekly divisions, plus Super Stock.

Coming soon is Northeast Crate Nationals weekend on May 28- 29. Pit gates open at 3 PM, grandstands open at 5:30 PM, and racing starts at 7 PM.

SPORTSMAN MODIFIED FEATURE RESULTS (30 Laps) – 1) TODD STONE, 2) Marty Kelley III, 3) Tim LaDuc, 4) David Bosclair, 5) Justin Comes, 6) Justin Stone, 7) Billy Lussier, 8) Don Mattison, 9) Vince Quenneville, 10) Tanner Siemons, 11) Josh Masterson, 12) Johnny Bruno, 13) Elmo Reckner, 14) Troy Audet, 15) Walter Hammond, 16) Anthony Warren, 17) Walter Hammond Jr., 18) Jimmy Ryan, 19) Brian Whittemore, 20) Brent Warren, 21) James Hanson, 22) Adam Piper, 23) Dylan Madsen, 24) Frank Hoard III, 25) Austin Comes, 26) Jimmy Davis, 27) Shawn McPhee.
LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (25 Laps) – 1) EVAN ROBERTS, 2) Randy Ryan, 3) Steve Pope, 4) AJ Munger, 5) Kyler Kerr, 6) Alex Layn, 7) Jason Quenneville, 8) Anthony Ryan, 9) Gary English, 10) John Gosselin, 11) Tim Aldrighetti, 12) Hunter Nutter, 13) Justin Lilly, 14) Bob Kilburn, 15) William Duprey, 16) Fred Little, 17) Scott Fitzgerald, 18) Wade Acker, 19) Matt Jordan, 20) Cody O’Brien, 21) Katrina Bean, 22) Bubba McPhee, 23) Mike McGinn, 24) Josh LeClaire.
ROOKIE SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) KAMDEN DUFFY, 2) Steve Miller, 3) Alex Palmer-Sawyer, 4) Nick Austin-Neil, 5) Adam LaFountain, 6) Randy Edson, 7) William Lussier Jr., 8) Derrick Counter, 9) Robert Gauthier, 10) Jason Kerr, 11) Daryl Gebo, 12) Russ Farr, 13) Boomer Patterson, 14) Donald Williams, 15) Bobbi Jo-Shults, 16) Holden Bass, 17) Ed Bell.
500CC MINI SPRINT FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) LANE SAVILLE, 2) Kevin Smith, 3) Roger LaDuc, 4) Jarrod Colburn, 5) Jake Barrows, 6) Thomas Kasuba, 7) Chayton Young, 8) Gage Provencher, 9) Damen Kasuba, 10) Aiden Benoure, 11) Austin Chaves.
MINI STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) ELMER MONTVILLE, 2) Clemmy Bell, 3) Craig Kirby, 4) Jarrod Colburn, 5) Jake Barrows, 6) Mark Mahoney, 7) Matt Wade, 8) Chase Allen, 9) Chris Duffney Jr., 10) Jake Mallory, 11) Robert Steves, 12) Allen Hewitt, 13) Chris Hewitt, 14) Don Olden, 15) Hunter Clark, 16) Ron Alger, 17) TJ Knight, 18) Damian Olden, 19) Tom Severance, 20) Adam Mahoney, 21) Austin McKirryher.
B-Main Winner – Jonathan Mason
ENDURO WINNER (50-Laps) – 1) ERIC LENO.
