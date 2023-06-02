Making phone calls one day to check on area athletes away at college, I got a little surprise. This call was to St. Lawrence University to see how Poultney High graduate Kevin DeBonis was performing on the football field.
The answer was a bit of a jolt. He had left school for medical reasons.
Not the worst thing, I thought. Maybe a bout with mono.
Then, I found out about how much weight he had dropped and a surgery he underwent.
When I had my own medical problem in 1997, I received a very encouraging note from DeBonis. I was so touched by it that I immediately drove to his home on Route 31 in Poultney. A phone call would not have been enough.
The best part of the story: DeBonis worked like crazy to build himself back up. He returned to SLU and earned the program’s Lineman of the Year award.
There are plenty of inspirational stories like this in athletics, numerous ones right here in our own little corner of the world. They are stories of those who had grit and determination and work that goes way beyond what many others might invest.
Just a sampling:
— Jenny Everett. Rutland High Athletic Director Mike Norman once told me that Everett was the hardest working athlete he ever saw at Rutland High. The work that she put in was incredible.
People saw the results on the field hockey field and on the track, but they never saw what Norman and others who were around her each day witnessed.
She played on multiple state championship teams at RHS across field hockey and boys ice hockey while winning individual state crowns in track and field.
It was a work ethic that took her to a Hall of Fame career at Wake Forest University on the field hockey field where she broke six Wake Forest scoring records and was named to the 50th anniversary Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Team.
— Matt Johnson. Sure, Johnson scored tons of points (more than 2,000) at BFA-St. Albans and was one of the best players to put on a University of Vermont basketball uniform.
But he played so darn hard all the time.
When guys go into coaching who were sensational players, it is not always a guarantee of success.
But in Johnson’s case, he could not miss in the coaching profession and it had nothing to do with the way he filled up the basket.
He played so hard and with so much grit that you just knew he would demand that from his players.
Following a successful high school basketball coaching career in Vermont, he is coaching high school hoops in Tennessee.
— Peyton Guay. A sophomore and three-sport standout at West Rutland, Guay was on course to become the fourth girls basketball player in Vermont to reach the 2,000-point milestone, joining Oxbow sisters Jade and Jasmyn Huntington and Windsor’s Candice Holliday.
Then, this spring that devastating ACL surgery, that delays so many high school athletic careers, happened.
Her attitude and resolve during the rehab period is amazing. When you talk to her about the misfortune, she is philosophical and you get the idea that, at a time when most people her age would still be dwelling on the negative, she remains upbeat and is tackling her rehab process with all of the gusto she applied when playing.
When you talk to people in West Rutland who have seen Guay on a daily basis through the years, they all say the same thing — nobody has ever worked harder.
— Mike Gallagher. He is Halls of Fame for his Nordic skiing. I am not sure there was ever a more driven athlete.
That approach earned the Rutland High graduate a place on the Olympic teams in 1964, 1969 and 1972 as well as nine national titles.
— Ed Salengo. The 1971 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was Ricky Brodowski’s afternoon. He amassed 119 yards with three touchdowns in the first half to help Vermont to a 26-14 victory over New Hampshire.
But I have had a couple of guys on that team tell me that the toughest, hardest working player in camp that year was West Rutland’s Ed Salengo.
— Brookelyn Kimball. Before she was even in school, Kimball was diagnosed with Juvenile Dermatomyositis.
Her mother carried her into the hospital as she was unable to walk that day in Burlington. The worst thoughts ran through my head and none of them had to do with playing sports. Would she walk again? Would her fate be even worse than that?
After all, this was the same disease that Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Bell had died from at age 26.
There was a lot of suffering but she wound up celebrating a couple of state championships in soccer at Proctor, earned a second-team All-Southern Vermont League accolade and will be playing her senior season at Otter Valley this fall.
Few people know the struggles on the road to get there.
Full disclosure: She is my granddaughter.
— Brooke Woodard. She played soccer at two Division I schools, played on an NCAA Division III national championship team at Johns Hopkins and is now playing professional soccer in Iceland.
Yet, the most remarkable thing about her soccer journey is the amount of time, energy and hard work she invested.
— Chucky Charbonneau. When Otter Valley coach Ray Miro was coaching wrestling many years ago at that school he had a whole bunch of athletes exhibiting these qualities of hard work and determination.
It was hard for him to pick just one but he settled on Chucky Charbonneau.
Sam Fauvre: Miro also coached Fauvre in cross country at Otter Valley and says that he won his state championship because of his work ethic.
— Rhi Lubaszrewski. This superb Alpine skier at Killington Mountain School has battled through an assortment of injuries that have sometimes taken her off the slopes.
All the while, she has never lost her fearlessness and continues to go fast with her eye on the prize of big-time collegiate skiing.
— Laci French. It was a horrific collision at first base that day several years ago in West Rutland that left Proctor softball player Laci French with injuries that would require her to negotiate a long winding road back to playing soccer, basketball and softball again for the Proctor Phantoms.
She faced the challenges during her rehabilitation with the same drive she always displayed on the fields and the court. It enabled her to come back stronger and better than ever.
— Cam Rider. The guts he displayed in the face of cancer this high school baseball season was an inspiration to all.
The junior played the game for Rutland High and played it well, all the while knowing he was headed for cancer surgery.
The good news: The reports from the recent surgery are very good.
The surgeon called the other day and the pathology report showed clean margins and no sign of cancer.
There are so many inspiring stories like this that would undoubtedly allow you to compile your own list that would be totally different.
These people have stories that can give us all hope and inspire us to do greater things.
