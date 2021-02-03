Vermont’s winter wonderland keeps getting better — and deeper — in 2021.
Most Chittenden County towns received at least 7 inches from Tuesday’s storm, with nearly a foot piling up in Milton, Westford and Underhill. There were 14 inches of fresh powder in Windsor and Craftsbury on Wednesday, while Manchester residents were busy shoveling after an 11-inch dump.
Tuesday’s Groundhog Day prediction of six more weeks of winter is looking spot on so far in all 14 counties.
The turns were soft in most places Wednesday as groomers continued to keep up with the coast-to-coast storm. More fluffy stuff could be in store this weekend and the snow pack is steadily improving after a slow start.
Lots of ski areas hosted races the past two weeks for youth, high school, collegiate and masters events. Smugglers Notch, Sugarbush and Burke were among the Alpine hosts, while Prospect, Craftsbury, Trapp Family Lodge and the Brattleboro Outing Club held Nordic competitions.
The third Vermont Cup cross-country event will take place at Woodstock on Saturday and Sunday. Wild Wings will host the boys Southern Vermont League Championships on Feb. 24 before the SVL girls compete for top honors Feb. 27 in Brattleboro.
U-32 Nordic will host a race Thursday featuring a team time trial format where athletes from each school head out together at staggered intervals. Montpelier will play host Saturday at the Elks Club, which was the venue for cross-country running meets four decades ago. Nordic skiing state championships will take place March 8 for boys and March 10 for girls.
College athletes also have a little over a month to prepare for the big show. NCAA Championships will take place in New Hampshire from March 10-13 at Cannon Mountain for Alpine and at Jackson for Nordic. Sleepy Hollow will host a 10k classic event for college skiers on Feb. 26.
Here is a glance at some of the mid-winter conditions across the state:
ALPINE
BROMLEY
The Sun Mountain Quad and the Alpine Double provided access to all 47 trails Wednesday. An 11-inch addition from the storm padded the base depth to 31-43 inches. The Garden Terrain Park is open with some reshaped features.
KILLINGTON
There is plenty of powder at the Beast, where 13 inches of snow arrived Tuesday. Skiers and riders can enjoy 152 trails, with 14 lifts spinning and a base depth of 36 inches. Bunny Buster was freshened up with new snowmaking efforts Wednesday, and groomers plan to target Superstar and possibly Cascade before first run Thursday.
MAD RIVER
A dusting of early-morning flurries Wednesday shifted to a mixed bag of snow and a freezing drizzle, resulting in a thin crust on some of the 51 trails. Five inches of new snow boosted the base depth to 12-18 inches. The Sunnyside Double and Single Chair are spinning, while the Callie’s Corner Handle Tow can run upon request.
MAGIC MOUNTAIN
Magic gained 10 inches of new snow during the past 48 hours, with even more falling near the top of the mountain. All 50 trails are open, four lifts are spinning and the base depth is 18-30 inches.
MIDDLEBURY SNOW BOWL
Ten inches of the white stuff fell Monday and Tuesday, creating a base depth of 36-56 inches. Two lifts are spinning and seven of the 12 trails were recently groomed. The Carpet was closed Wednesday due to icy conditions.
MOUNT SNOW
Fifty of 85 open trails will have fresh corduroy Thursday after groomers tried their best to pack down 12 inches of snow from Monday. The Bluebird, Canyon, Challenger, Sunbrook, Tumbleweed, Apollo, Discovery and Nitro fits are spinning and the base depth is 36 inches. There are a total of 76 features at six terrain parks.
OKEMO
Nearly 90 of the 120 open trails were groomed Tuesday night. The base depth is 28 inches following 9 inches of snow from the recent storm. Thirteen lifts are spinning and snowmakers will get back to work soon after taking a short break.
STRATTON
Seventy-six of the 99 open trails will be groomed for Thursday and skiers and riders can take advantage of nine lifts. The base depth is 22 inches after Stratton picked up 11 inches since Monday.
STOWE
Seventy-six of 113 open trails were groomed Tuesday night, including top-to-bottom efforts on Sterling, Hayride and Nosedive. FIve inches of new snow, combined with some freezing fog, left a base depth of 18-48 inches. Skiers and riders can head up the mountain on nine lifts and the Over Easy Transfer Gondola. First chair on the FourRunner Quad is at 8 a.m. The freshly groomed Lower Standard terrain park offers 12 features.
SUICIDE SIX
All 24 trails are open, with two lifts spinning and a base depth of 13-50 inches. The Pomphret area is looking good after 9 inches of snow fell Tuesday.
SUGARBUSH
All 111 trails are open, with 55 expected to be groomed for Thursday. Fourteen lifts are spinning and the base depth is 30-52 inches after the resort received 5 inches of snow the past two days. Sugarbush hit 100 inches of snow for the season Wednesday and the terrain parks are in excellent shape. Riemergasse boasts 50 features and Sugar Run has 31 at Mount Ellen. There are 21 features on Slowpoke at Lincoln Peak.
NORDIC
BRATTLEBORO OUTING CLUB
All 15 trails are open, totaling 33 kilometers.
PROSPECT
Thirteen inches of snow Tuesday led to top-notch conditions on all 55 trails spanning 33 kilometers. Take-out food is available at the window behind the base lodge.
RIKERT
All 60 trails are open, and the core terrain is freshly groomed. Thirty of the 38 kilometers are groomed and tracked for either skating or classic.
SLEEPY HOLLOW
Groomers covered 28 kilometers with the Pisten Bully on Wednesday morning before the ski area hosted the weekly World Challenge racing series. Hinesburg Hill, Sandy’s Slide and Jane Meadows were among the perimeter trails groomed, while Butternut Cabin Trail was untouched. There is night skiing until 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The snow depth is 6-15 inches after 7 inches fell the past few days.
STOWE NORDIC
Nine inches of snow from the recent storm boosted the base depth to 11 inches. There are 26 open trails and 50 kilometers of skiing.
WILD WINGS
Ten trails are open for 24 kilometers of skiing, with a 25-inch base.
