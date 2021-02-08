The words that came off Gov. Phil Scott’s tongue on Friday had to be a validation for Vermont athletes.
The governor announced that indoor sporting events, most notably basketball and hockey, were given the go-ahead to begin Friday, Feb. 12, and in that moment, the athletes’ patience truly meant something.
The season may have been cut in half, but a season is a season, and I’m sure the same competitiveness we’ve grown accustomed to will be there when the first ball is thrown up or the first puck dropped.
Let’s take a look at some of the storylines to keep an eye on in this abbreviated winter season.
Hoop repeatsThere’s a handful of basketball teams in our coverage area looking to maintain their spot atop the mountain.
The Fair Haven and Proctor boys basketball teams had their own perch atop the peak last year and both have designs on staying there.
For Fair Haven, the guard trio of Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis is tough for anyone in the state to match, regardless of division. The duo of Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon, along with a breakout candidate like Bryson Bourne, could be a good starting point for a championship defense.
A trio of other Rutland County teams had to share their perch at the top, a reality brought about by COVID-19 forcing a cancellation of girls hoops tournaments before their conclusion.
The Slater girls have been to Barre Auditorium seven seasons in a row and an eighth could be in the cards with a senior-laden club. Fair Haven won the 2019 title outright and shared last year’s with Harwood. If the Slaters can win another in 2021, they’ll be the first team in Division II history to win three straight titles.
Proctor lost a trio of really good starters from their Division IV championship-winning club, which they shared with Mid-Vermont Christian, last year. Those losses hurt but the return of Maggie McKearin and Rachel Stuhlmueller, and an intriguing cast of characters around them, led by freshman Isabel Greb, means a trip back to Barre isn’t out of the question by any means.
Rutland was one of four champions named in Division I girls hoops last year. The loss of Rylee Burgess to graduation is big, but with senior leadership of girls like Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson, RHS should be contenders again.
Outside of the defending champs, the West Rutland girls have made Barre their second home in recent years. They’d love to be champions once again. The Westside boys could be a sneaky contender to get there as well.
Dominance on mat
The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams have built their own dynasties in Vermont.
RHS looks to win its seventh Division I title in a row at the virtual state tournament on March 20. The Minutemen could win their fourth D-II title in a row.
Poultney and Fair Haven were both contenders to knock off Mill River last year. I’m sure they’d love to do just that this March.
It will take a really strong effort to do so, Cara Gauvin’s RHS club and Tabitha Moore’s MRU club have been the top of the pyramid for years.
With no stunting and no vocal routines, plus a fully virtual schedule, it will be an adjustment for cheer teams when they hit mat this year.
Magic numbers
There are a handful of players who are coming close to numbers that will make anyone turn their head.
Here’s a sampling of big marks that could be hit this year.
Fair Haven girls hoops senior Ryleigh Coloutti reached 1,000 career points in an instant classic against Burr and Burton last winter. After that game, she added more than 200 points. Even with an abbreviated schedule, that puts her well in striking distance of the program’s all-time scoring mark set by Kim Sweeney in 2001 with 1,308 points.
Proctor senior Conner McKearin is very close to hitting 1,000 career points as well.
On the sidelines, Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost is closing in on a coveted wins milestone.
New coachesWhile Prenevost has established himself as one of the best, some other coaches are just writing the opening chapter of their legacy.
At Mill River, Ben Smith is taking over a Minutemen club that lacks experience, but has plenty of fight. The same goes for new MRU girls coach Ryan Csizmesia.
At a former coaching stop for Csizmesia, Joe McKearin takes over a perennial contender in the Proctor girls basketball team, with his daughter Maggie as one of the star players.
On the ice, Emily Reynolds and Katherine Pate would love their first season behind the glass as head coaches to be a positive one with a RHS girls hockey team that has a solid mix of veterans and youth.
COVID times
It’s what paints the background of everything in our world and that’s no different in high school sports.
There will be masks on faces, no fans in the stands and livestreams galore. The schedule is shortened for most sports and many look much different than we’re used to.
A storyline to watch here centers around us successfully completing the winter season. A sense of vigilance is essential to make it a reality. It happened in the fall, so I’ve got plenty of confidence in it happening again.
