MANCHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team wasn't going to let its season go down without one final salvo.
Fifth-seeded MSJ trailed by five runs against No. 4 Stratton Mountain School and got a run back in its final at-bats, but the Mounties couldn't push anyone else across, falling 8-4 in Saturday's Division IV quarterfinal held at Dana Thompson Recreation Park.
Braedon McKeighan got the MSJ rally going with a booming double to center field. The SMS center fielder claimed he had caught the ball, but it was ruled he had trapped it. McKeighan would eventually come around to score on a passed ball.
Kyle Costales kept the line moving with a single of his own and Dom Valente worked a walk, but hard-throwing Bears reliever Wyatt Teaford got the final out and locked up a D-IV semifinals berth for SMS.
"The plan was to get (Wyatt Teaford) around 75 pitches so they would have to pull him," said Mounties coach Mike Callahan. "We would have been right there. It was a heartbreaker of a loss and a heartbreaker of a way to end the season."
The late surge for MSJ was just that, too little too late.
The Mounties got their bats going in spurts throughout Saturday's contest. They had two triples in as many innings to kick off the game, from McKeighan and Kyle McGinnis, with the latter of the three-baggers driving in one of the two MSJ runs in the top of the second inning.
Those big hits were outnumbered by the amount of strike 3 calls the Mounties took with the bat on their shoulder, striking out five times looking.
Strikeouts put the kibosh on multiple threats that MSJ produced, including the sixth, where the Mounties got the first two batters of the inning on base.
SMS starting pitcher David Shycon and reliever Teaford weren't perfect, but they did a great job of getting out of any jam they, or their defense, created.
"David is the heart and soul of our team. It was a little messy at the beginning, but he was able to bear down, no pun intended," said Bears coach George Forbes.
"Wyatt, the fastball velocity is tough to hit. He's one of our best players and I trust him a lot."
It took a few innings for Stratton's bats to find their groove. They had single hits in the first and second innings, but really found their form in the middle innings, where Stratton plated six of its eight runs.
In the fourth and fifth combined, the Bears notched nine hits, getting RBIs from Fin Bailey, Teaford, Michael Caruso and Tor Borgia.
"You have to put the bat on the ball and put the pressure on them to make the play," Forbes said.
Teaford and Borgia both had RBIs in the bottom of the sixth that helped cushion the SMS lead.
Matt Greeno went the distance in his final high school game for the Mounties
It was a tough way to end a mostly successful season for MSJ. The Mounties opened the season with eight straight wins, before a rocky stretch saw them dip in the standings. MSJ found its form late in the season, including a win against Proctor.
The Mounties graduate a very talented group of seniors that helped establish a winning standard for the program. McKeighan, Greeno, Valente, McGinnis, Marquise Reed and Anthony Cavalieri all turned their tassels on Friday.
"I'll miss these guys," Callahan said. "You just have to retool and come back again."
There was a lot of talk in the days leading up to the game about Stratton Mountain's inclusion in the Division IV tournament. Ski schools are typically placed in Division II and SMS had only played eight games in the regular season, lower than the 10-game minimum in the Vermont Principals' Association's guidelines.
VPA Assistant Executive Director Lauren Thomas confirmed in an email with the Rutland Herald on Friday that SMS had been granted a waiver in order to be eligible for postseason play.
SMS will be play No. 1 seed Blue Mountain in the D-IV semifinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Wells River.
