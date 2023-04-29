BRANDON — Springfield's Maddie Clark powered a two-run home run over the left fence in the top of the first inning to give the Springfield softball team a 2-0 lead on Saturday at Candon Field but the rest of the day was wrapped in Otter Valley blue and white.
Otter Valley scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to a 25-5 victory in a game abbreviated to 4 1/2 innings by the 12-run rule.
It was the fifth consecutive victory by the Otters after dropping their first two games. The streak also included a 29-5 victory at Springfield.
Senior center fielder Ryleigh LaPorte said the Otters did not get down on themselves after dropping those contests to Mount Abraham and Burr and Burton Academy.
"I think the big thing is that we stuck together," LaPorte said.
She said the one-run loss to Burr and Burton especially stung.
"We never lost to that team before," LaPorte said.
The Otters have been putting all the phases of the game together — hitting, pitching, defense and base running.
"The offense is pretty solid and our defense is good," LaPorte said. "We don't need a pitcher who throws 60 miles per hour and has eight pitches as long as she is throwing strikes."
Mackenzie McKay did exactly that. She walked only one batter and hit another. She struck out five.
"Mackenzie has been very consistent," Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said.
Trayah said he feels very confident in his pitching whether he sends McKay or Sierra Cormany into the circle.
Clark also hammered a ball over the fence in the 1-5 Cosmos' loss at Bellows Falls.
But after her homer in the first, the Otters took control in the bottom of the inning by sending 16 batters to the plate and scoring 11 runs on only three hits. Four walks, errors and numerous wild pitches kept the line moving for the Otters.
Otter Valley pounded out five more hits in the second inning and scored six runs to extend the lead to 17-2. LaPorte had an RBI double in that inning, Bryn Blanchard drove in another run with a base hit and Alexis Hayes had a two-run single.
The first four batters in the order — McKay, LaPorte, Sydney Gallo and Blanchard — had multiple hit games.
Nobody had a bigger day at the plate than Clark. She was 3-for-3 with the homer and three RBIs. She scored three of the Cosmos' five runs.
Kimber Considine also contributed two hits to the Cosmos' eight-hit attack.
Amelia Murchie started in the circle for the Cosmos and gave way to Jill Muther who finished up.
The Otters were issued 13 walks.
"We were aggressive on the bases and our fielding was pretty solid," Trayah said.
The Otters will try to make it eight straight wins on Tuesday at Windsor and then they will travel to Hartford for a night game on Thursday.
NOTES: A statistical oddity was that all three outs in the bottom of the first inning were force outs at third base. ... Springfield's lone victory is against Brattleboro. The Cosmos will try for another on Tuesday when Hartford comes to Bill Robinson Field.
