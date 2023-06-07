The woman spread began turning the pages of a scrapbook in her Williamstown home several years ago. She was proud of the girls basketball winning streak that she was a part of so many years ago at Williamstown High School.
The late Bev Osterberg is more readily associated with the field hockey dynasty she built at Stowe High School. Many People forget that she was a part of a Williamstown High girls basketball program as a player that once won 107 consecutive games from 1947 through 1956.
The most amazing streak of all in Vermont high school athletics is, of course, Mount Anthony's national record of 34 straight state championships on the wrestling mat.
Streaks and dynasties are fodder for conversation this time of year as teams chase state championships.
They are exciting for teams trying to extend the streak and equally as exciting for the team that is hungry for being the one to end the streak.
The Middlebury boys lacrosse team experienced the ecstasy of the latter when the Tigers upended a CVU lacrosse team that was gunning for a 10th consecutive state title. The Redhawks had not lost a postseason game since they were dealt a 6-3 loss by Essex 11 years ago.
Middlebur6y left no doubt. The Tigers never trailed and forged a 7-3 halftime lead on the way to a 9-5 victory.
Middlebury's Logan McNulty won't soon forget the day that he helped end the Hinesburg school's incredible string of state titles. He led the Tigers with three goals.
Other cogs in Middlebury's attack were Toby Draper (one goals, three assists), Gus Hodde (a goal, two assists), Owen Lawton (a goal and an assist), Evan Kurizo (two goals) and Angus Blackwell with a goal.
Middlebury goalie Kegan Brown collected 10 saves.
Ending streaks of state titles could be considered a theme this spring. The two-time defending champion U-32 boys track and field team was aiming for its nine state title in 10 years but had that plan nixed by a Burr and Burton Academy team that won its first state crown.
The powerful Hartford girls lacrosse team just had a 33-game winning streak halted.
The Montpelier boys lacrosse team is hoping that it does not become part of the theme. The Solons are gunning for a third consecutive state title. A few days ago Mount Mansfield tennis, shooting for its first ever crown, upset the two-time defending champion Montpelier girls tennis team in the semifinals.
It's hard to talk about postseason dynasties this postseason without mentioning the Oxbow softball team.
The undefeated Olympians will be a prohibitive favorite this weekend at Castleton University to win a third straight state crown and a fifth title in six seasons.
There are few places where lacrosse streaks and dynasties have created more of a buzz than in Middlebury.
Not only did the Middlebury Union High boys lacrosse team put an end to an amazing streak, but the Middlebury College women's lacrosse team won their third consecutive national championship.
BRIGGS AT SNHU
Arlington's Griffin Briggs is a freshman pitcher on the roster of the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team that is playing in the NCAA Division II Baseball World Series in Cary, North Carolina.
The Penmen lost the first game of the tournament 2-1 to Angelo State but stayed alive in the double-elimination event by beating Augustana University of South Dakota 10-6 on Tuesday.