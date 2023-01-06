NORTH CLARENDON — The Green Mountain boys basketball team may be young, but it has quickly rounded into form.
The Chieftains have asserted themselves as a Division III contender and they continued their strong start to the season with a 58-35 victory against Mill River Friday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
It was swarming defense in the opening half that allowed the Chieftains to take control and leave the Minutemen behind.
Mill River played Green Mountain tight in the opening couple minutes, but after a timeout was taken with the score knotted 8-8, Green Mountain grabbed the momentum, capping the first quarter on an 8-0 run, a run that would go to 10 points early in the second quarter.
The Chieftains used their defense to kick start their offense. They were great on the boards and they got into passing lanes, creating some easy transition opportunities.
"Our defense stepped it up and got some easy buckets. It gets contagious," said Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti. "They all fly around and it gets us going."
"(Green Mountain) kept switching back from a trapping 3-2 (defense) and a 1-3-1 and it gave us trouble," said Mill River coach Ben Smith. "We're still a little young at the guard position and we're throwing a lot of stupid passes we shouldn't be throwing right now. Ball-handling and passes has been one of my things in practice the last few weeks, so hopefully we can improve there."
Green Mountain's captains, senior Eben Mosher and sophomore Tanner Swisher, set the standard of quality defense and were both beneficiaries of the transition offense in the opening half.
Mosher is one of just two seniors on a young, but talented Chieftains roster. One of the few key returning players, he played a big role in Green Mountain's early success not only with his defense, but his wide array of offensive abilities.
Mosher can get downhill at will attacking the basket, but also has the ability to step out and hit a 3-point shot. It's a style of big man that is seen more and more in the modern NBA and Mosher is doing a very good job of taking on that mold at the high school level.
"(Eben) is tough," Rapanotti said. "He can play out front on our defense. He can finish around the basket and he's got a good handle. He steps out and shoots the 3. He's a tough matchup."
Mosher did his best work in the first half, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points. He had nine rebounds and four steals on the night.
Swisher followed behind with 11 points and six steals. Evan Kirdzik, Aiden Garvey both had six points and Austin Kubisek had five.
Mill River looked a lot better after the break and would have played Green Mountain even in the second half if hadn't been for a basket in the closing seconds.
The Minutemen cleaned up some of the things that had hindered them in the opening, most notably the turnovers, and it paid dividends.
"It was a 21-point deficit at halftime, so we wanted to keep it somewhere around there," Smith said.
"I told them at the end of the fourth quarter, as long as you keep them below 60 and we can get to 35, I'll be happy. We completed a goal there in the fourth quarter. I was just asking for energy in the second half."
Junior Ryan Smith provided plenty of energy for the Minutemen, scoring 11 of his team-high 15 points after the break, along with some consistent work on the boards.
Solan Farmer followed with 13 points and captain Xavier Auer had four points. Auer matched his point total with four steals as well, giving Mill River a boost in the second half.
Green Mountain (5-2) is at Long Trail on Wednesday. Mill River (1-7) is at White River Valley the same night.
