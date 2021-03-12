BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team is peaking at the right time.
After dropping their first six games, the Otters have rattled off a pair of wins with the Division II playoffs right around the corner. Otter Valley bested Springfield 45-26 on Friday at the House of Noise.
It was a dominant first quarter that made the difference for the Otters. Tanner Gintof and Chris Jeffers put the Cosmos ahead 5-0 in the opening minute, but that was the last time Springfield was in the driver’s seat.
Otter Valley took the steering wheel and did the driving the rest of the way.
The Otters’ defensive pressure was swarming in the opening quarter and the Cosmos struggled to adjust. Springfield forced a ton of passes and it led to to turnovers. Otter Valley went on a 12-0 run, before Jeffers hit a 3 to end the spree.
The Otters were up by nine after one, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Otter Valley coach Mike Stark wanted his team to show intensity on defense and it paid off.
“All week in practice, we’ve been talking about our defense,” Stark said. “Teams have been shooting a good percentage against us, so we’ve been working on defense, defense, defense, knowing that our offense is there.
“I’m proud of these guys. They battled. If we can do that, we’re going to put us in good positions to win.”
The Cosmos are a younger team and were overmatched at times by the more experienced Otters.
“We weren’t at our best tonight,” said Springfield coach Mike Hatt. “We’re a perimeter-oriented team and we turned the ball over too much. We didn’t have any patience.
“They just played harder than we did and some times that happens on the road with a young team.”
It was Senior Night, so the Otters honored their seven seniors before Friday’s tip-off. Along with some quotes from Stark, Cole Letourneau, Lane Eddy, Dylan Gaboriault, Lucias Sheldrick, Alex Polli, Alex Philo and Parker Todd were given a goody bag and flowers to commemorate their years at Otter Valley.
Each made the most of their last opportunity to take the floor in Brandon. Todd was the catalyst in the Otters early run and played well all day. The lefty shooter led Otter Valley with 16 points and had seven rebounds.
“Parker can drive it and kick. We’re not living behind the 3-point line. We can go downhill a little hit,” Stark said.
Lane Eddy provided some strong work on the block in the second and third quarters, where Otter Valley continued to inch its lead higher and higher. He had six points and six rebounds, with two of his baskets coming on putbacks.
“Lane was picking up rebounds and he had some big second-shot opportunities for us,” Stark said.
The Otters finished strong outscoring Springfield 13-8 in the fourth quarter, while getting some of their younger players extended minutes.
Outside of Todd and Eddy’s scoring, Gaboriault had seven points for Otter Valley, while Sheldrick and Philo had five.
Jeffers led Springfield with eight points, followed by Brendan Dwinell with five.
Springfield came into Friday’s game ahead of Otter Valley in the D-II standings, but the Otters win pushed them past the Cosmos. Both teams are looking at seeds in the back half of the D-II playoffs.
“Two back-to-back wins with the season we’ve had is a step in the right direction,” Stark said. “It gives us some momentum going forward.
“Good for Otter Valley, they’ve hung in there. Their kids showed up with some enthusiasm and excitement and got it done,” Hatt said.
Otter Valley finishes the regular season 2-6 and Springfield finishes 2-7.
