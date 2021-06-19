HANOVER, N.H. — A strong New Hampshire boys lacrosse team trimmed Vermont 15-10 in Saturday's Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse game, yet most of the buzz at Hanover High's turf stadium was about Vermont goalie Jack Rizzo.
Rizzo, representing Middlebury Union High School, did everything he could to hold down the high-powered attack of the Granite Staters. He made 28 saves and many were of the highlight-reel variety.
"I have played against him in high school and with him in the summer. He is one of the best goalies I have ever seen," Rutland's Joe Anderson said.
Vermont coach Ryan Fitzpatrick (Colchester) awarded Rizzo one of the game balls for "standing on his head."
Vermont broke on top when Mount Abraham's Griffin Paradee scored 1:34 into the game.
The lead did not last long. Max Manniello drew New Hampshire even just over a minute later and then Spencer Clark gave them a 2-1 advantage, a lead they never surrendered.
New Hampshire threatened to pull away after goals by John Kirkorian and Hunter Smith cushioned the lead to 4-1.
But the story of this game was that Vermont never went away.
Mount Mansfield's Owen Trudeau scored two to draw the Vermonters within a goal.
Each time Vermont got close, New Hampshire had an answer that kept them away.
This time it was Nashua North's Drew Fleury scoring to get the two-goal margin back.
Essex's Christopher Davis, also awarded a game ball by Fitzpatrick, rang up a goal that made the score 5-4 after the first period.
The next time Vermont crept to within a goal was when CVU's Shane Gorman scored to slice it to 8-7.
Again, the Granite Staters threatened to pull away. Hunter Drouin and Riley Lawhorn scored to push the lead to three.
Montpelier's Quinn Mills scored to get Vermont within 10-8.
They never got closer. Drouin scored a couple more to elevate New Hampshire's halftime lead to 12-8.
Trudeau had three goals and Davis and Gorman two each to lead Vermont.
Fitzpatrick, after the game, praised his players for standing up to a New Hampshire team with a starting lineup stacked with "Division I commits."
Anderson was the lone representative from Rutland County. He is going on to Bentley University but will not be playing lacrosse.
"It was a lot of fun, just a great experience," Anderson said. "I have played with a lot of great players at Rutland but here you are playing with the best players in the state. It was great to be out there with players with so much skill."
Anderson said one of the best feelings he had at Rutland was starting his sophomore year of football and looking around to see all of the players he'd had previously looked up to.
"I knew it was my time to make things happen," he said.
He and his teammates did that this past fall when they won the 7-on-7 regional championship in football.
Saturday he added another highlight —being part of the cream of Vermont lacrosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.