CASTLETON — Fair Haven girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson and his current group of Slaters made sure to take a seat as close to the half-court line as they could for Wednesday night's women's basketball tilt between Castleton University and NVU-Lyndon.
Much like the court, their allegiance was split with a Slater on each side, the Spartans with freshman Ryleigh Coloutti and the Hornets with sophomore Kerigan Disorda.
It was Coloutti's bunch that grabbed the win, 57-37, in the return of fans to Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Coloutti and Disorda were quite the pair playing their high school ball right down the road in Fair Haven. The two were key cogs in back-to-back Division II state championships in 2019 and 2020.
It was a cool moment going up against each in other in what is basically their backyard.
"It was great to have the support (from the Fair Haven team)," Coloutti said. "(Kerigan and I) talked a little before the game, but not during it. When the game started, it was all business."
Coloutti wasn't lying about it being all business. She was locked in all game long with one of the most well-rounded performances of her short collegiate career.
The freshman guard scored a game-high 17 points and ripped down a career-high 17 rebounds.
"Ryleigh gave us a spark today," said Spartans coach Tim Barrett. "She played well on both ends of the court."
Castleton took over the game in the second quarter, outscoring Lyndon 20-8.
It was a nice response after a first quarter where the Hornets had the early control.
"We were a little bit flat coming out of the locker room," Barrett said.
Junior Elise Magro hit a jumper early in the second quarter to put the Spartans up 15-13 and they wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
Castleton got some great minutes from freshman post player Liz Bailey, who instantly used her size to her advantage with a multiple offensive rebounds, a couple of which leading to baskets in the post.
Bailey finished the day with 10 points, trailing only Coloutti's 17 and Kelly Vuz's 15 for the Spartans. Bailey added to her scoring with seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes of action.
"(Liz) gives us height," Coloutti said. "We have some great pick-and-roll plays that we can run with her."
"Liz Bailey gave us a lift and an inside presence," Barrett said. "It gives us some balance. She's been scoring that eight to 10 points."
Castleton kept pushing its lead forward in the third quarter, outscoring NVU by six. The Hornets finished the game strong, cutting the Spartan lead to as little as 15 in the fourth.
"We have to stop playing in spurts," Barrett said. "I thought Lyndon played hard today. They made a nice run at us."
Sage Smith was the lone Lyndon player scoring in double figures with 12 points. She was followed by six from Ariez Pimentel.
Disorda had her lone points in the first quarter, hitting a 3 to start the scoring.
The win snapped a mini two-game skid for Castleton. The Spartans (9-6) are at Southern Maine on Saturday. The Huskies beat CU in Castleton on Dec. 11.
NVU-Lyndon (6-4) hosts Maine Maritime on Friday and Saturday.
