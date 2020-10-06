The Connecticut River Valley boasts some of the state’s best field hockey. You will find two teams from that area ranked 2-3 in the season’s first Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings.
Bethany Coursen and her staff have cultivated a feeder program for the Bellows Falls Terriers that has them challenging for a state crown year in and year out. Field hockey has become a culture at the Westminster school.
Put the Terriers wherever you want. They’ll respond. Put them in Division III, Division II or Division I. Heck put them in the Atlantic Coast Conference and see what they’ll do.
They won the Division III state crown in 2015 and 2016. They went up to Division II. No problem, another state crown in 2017. Then it was all the way up to Division I and they responded again with a state championship in 2018.
Last season, still in D-I, they made a run all the way to the title game where they fell to Rice.
They are still in Division I this fall and have signaled in the early going that they are up for another run at the title.
Windsor is a Division III team in name only. The Yellow Jackets think big and play big. The once proud program built by Sandy Clary fell to such depths a few years ago that it played only on the JV level.
Haley Wood, who once played for the legendary Clary, has resurrected it. The Yellow Jackets won the state title last season and have the look of a team that will be hard to beat as it tries to replicate that accomplishment in 2020.
1. South Burlington, 1-0. The Division I Wolves can score. That was indicative by the seven goals they piled up against Mount Mansfield in the opener.
2. Bellows Falls, 2-0. The Terriers have the look of a team capable of getting back to the Division I final where they lost 4-0 to Rice. Winning on turf in Manchester against a terrific Burr and Burton Academy team is an exclamation point on anyone’s resume.
3. Windsor, 4-0. A Division III team ranked No. 3? There was a temptation to rank them higher.
4. Mount Abraham, 2-0. The Eagles just might be the top contender in Division II.
5. CVU, 4-1. The Division I Redhawks only loss was by a goal to Mount Abe.
6. Burr and Burton, 2-1. Both victories were by a shutout and the loss was by a goal to Bellows Falls in a game that was a showcase for Vermont field hockey. A BBA-Mount Abe matchup in the playoffs would be a don’t-miss event.
7. Soaulding, 2-0. The Division II Crimson Tide might be making waves this season. The rival Montpelier team they routed 5-1 is not that bad this year.
8. St. Johnsbury, 2-0. The D-II Hilltoppers own an attention-grabbing 1-0 win over perennial power Stowe.
9. Woodstock, 2-1. The D-II Wasps got derailed by rival Windsor. Thankfully, their neighbors reside in a different division.
10. Stowe, 1-1. This proud field hockey program hopes to get back to the Division III title game where the Raiders lost to Windsor. They had mixed results against Northeast Kingdom rivals Lyndon and St. Johnsbury.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
