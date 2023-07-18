When Tucker Peterson was a Mill River Union High School athlete, his winter sport was playing basketball for the Minutemen.
So how did he become such a zealous hockey person?
He is President of the Rutland Amateur Hockey Association and has even built an outdoor rink at his Chippenhook home.
Kids will do that to you. His sons gravitated to ice hockey and so it was natural for Peterson to pick up a new sports diversion.
His biggest contribution as RAHA President has been the installation of ice for four weeks at Spartan Arena. He will quickly tell you that he had a lot of help and cooperation in making that happen.
Summer ice is something that the Rutland area has not had in a number of years.
“We talked to Steve (Spartan Arena Manager Steve Wolf), he gave us a number and we signed a contract,” Peterson said.
The ice is down from June 26 to July 23.
Three programs were offered. There is a week-long camp, stick-and-puck sessions and a 3-on-3 format. The camp’s price tag is $175, $75 for stick-and-puck and $75 for 3-on-3. The aspiring hockey player who just can’t get enough ice time, has an option of participating in all three for $300.
Vermont is not a state where the hockey mania is going to match, say, that of Minnesota.
But there is a passion for the game and Peterson quickly discovered just how much of its is harbored in Rutland County and the surrounding area.
“I was hoping to get 40 for the camp and ended up with 85,” Peterson said.
It was a combined effort with the Northshire youth hockey organization in Manchester.
Peterson credits Burr and Burton Academy boys hockey coach Mark Slade with creating the interest for the Northshire players to take advantage of Spartan Arena’s summer ice.
He estimates that of the 85 players, 55 are from RAHA, 25 from Northshire and the rest from other places.
“There is a lot of energy at RAHA and Northshire now,” Peterson said.
“The only way to get better at hockey is ice time.”
“RAHA aims to create a safe and inclusive environment where young athletes can enhance their hockey skills, foster teamwork and build lasting friendships,” RAHA board member Scott Louiselle said. “Moreover, this initiative gives children and teenagers an opportunity to stay active and beat the summer heat in a healthy and enjoyable manner.”
This summer has thrown us a stretch of oppressive heat and humidity and walking into a recent session on Spartan Arena’s summer ice left no doubt that the miniature hockey players were enjoying playing the game game they love in an environment that offered a reprieve from the conditions outside.
The month of ice in the summer gives athletes who are not hockey players their own special slice of the season — speed skaters, figure skaters and freestyle skaters.
Then, there are the older hockey players taking advantage of the ice. There is The Cutting Edge, a women’s league using the ice twice a week.
There is also a men’s league that Peterson plays in.
“I didn’t play hockey. It’s all foreign to me,” he said.
Peterson knows all of this would not have been possible without the cooperation of parents, Vermont State University-Castleton and volunteers.
“Steve Wolf has been great to work with,” Peterson said.
Peterson envisions a youth tournament being added to the other offerings that are part of this summer’s package.
He thought about a tournament this year but here was not a lot of time to put that large of an undertaking in place.
“This year, I just wanted to get it started,” he said.
“There have been little kinks to work out. There were some Zamboni issues. But everyone has worked though it and been patient.”
When “summer ice” wraps up, there will be a debriefing.
“The ice committee will sort of talk about what worked and what did not,” Peterson said.
That sounds like the basis for an improved summer ice program in 2024.