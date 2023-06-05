The Rutland County Little League announced its 2023 All-Star teams that will compete in the district tournament this summer.
The 10-and-under Rutland team will be head coached by TJ Sabotka for the second straight summer. Sabotka’s assistant coaches are Sean Brothers and Kyle Massie.
The 10U rosters consists of Cruz Boudreau, Owen Brady, Tyler Cota, Ethan French, Asher Galusha, Izaiah Hollinger, Travis Jamieson, Aengus Laramie, Lane Lubaszewski, Eli Massie, Brian Peterson and Brayden Sabotka.
The 12U team will be coached by Tucker Peterson, with assistants Dan Boudreau and Steve Wiegers.
The 12U roster consists of Chase Boudreau, Jaxen Fisher, Colby Hatfield, Cody LaFrancois, Zeke Majorell, Kipten McKeen, Simon Moulton, Myles Munroe, Isaac Peterson, Hank Wiegers, Ryland Wood and Adrian Zielinski.
This will be the second year that RCLL has fielded a team in the 10U tournament.
The first year competing, last summer, was a major success as the team made it to the District 2 championship series, falling to eventual champion Brattleboro.
That team was the first in RCLL history to advance to the district championship stage.
The 10U tournament was filled with parity with all three clubs going 2-2 in the round robin stage.
The 12U team entered the knockout stage as the No. 2 seed in the district tournament, but were knocked off by third-seeded Bennington, who fell to a dominant Brattleboro squad.
The 12U team hosts a tournament round robin game on Friday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 at 4 p.m., along with their two away contests, one at Bennington and the other at Brattleboro.
The 10U team hosts a round robin game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, along with their two away games.
GOLF
VT Am Qualifiers
On Tuesday, Rutland Country Club hosted the first of the four qualifiers for the 2023 men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament.
Crown Point Country Club hosts a qualifier on June 13, Neshobe Golf Club hosts a qualifier on June 18 and Williston Golf Club hosts the final one on June 22.
The Vermont Amateur opens up on Tuesday, July 4 at the Country Club of Barre and continues through Thursday, July 6, where the winner if crowned.
Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson is the tournament’s defending champion, winning it by way of a dominant final round where he buried nine birdies en route to a three-stroke win.
Second on the leaderboard was 2021 champion Bryson Richards, who will be playing on his home course in Barre for this year’s tournament.
SWIMMING
Swim team
The summer swimming season is just around the corner with practices getting going in two weeks ahead of a June 27 opening meet at White Memorial Pool.
The meet schedule, which is subject to change is as follows:
Tuesday, June 27: at Rutland
Saturday, July 8: Sprint Meet at Rutland
Tuesday, July 11: At Bennington
Tuesday, July 18: At Manchester
Tuesday, July 25: At UVR-Upper Valley Rapids
Saturday, July 29: District Meet at Rutland
Saturday, August 5 and 6: State at UVAC
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.