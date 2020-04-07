The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, the men’s and women’s all-star soccer games between the top high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire, became another event nixed by COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Rob Grabill, of the Lions Cup committee, said there will still be an attempt to honor the players selected to play in the game in July. There will be a game program produced that will go to the players and the coaches and the possibility of holding a virtual banquet was discussed.
Grabill said on his Twitter account that the decision to cancel the game was a “tough call, a timely call and the right call.”
The American Legion Baseball World Series and the eight Legion regional tournaments around the country have also been canceled.
Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens said that does not necessarily preclude having a Legion baseball season in the state.
There are obstacles. The American Legion posts are closed, which hinders fundraising. No Legion baseball can be played without an insurance policy covering the participants, he emphasized.
There is also the safety issue, and no baseball will be played unless it is an environment where it is deemed safe to do so.
“There is nothing more than I would rather see than having these kids be able to play ball and getting back to some kind of a normal situation,” Stevens said.
Another factor could be field and player availability should the high school season be extended into the summer.
Stevens said there will likely be an announcement made about the Legion season later this week.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.