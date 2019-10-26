BRANDON — Just a couple short weeks ago, a game at undefeated BFA-Fairfax might have been perceived as a ticket to defeat.
Otter Valley is thrilled to be headed back to Fairfax.
The Otters will try to make it two in a row over the second-seeded Bullets next week after Saturday's 39-26 victory over Oxbow in the Division III quarterfinals.
Quarterback Alex Polli threw four touchdown passes in last week's 38-36 upset at BFA and had four more against the Olympians on Saturday. There was no such drama as in the first meeting, when Polli threw a game-winning TD pass in a 23-15 victory.
"This is a good step for Otter Valley. I'm so proud of them," said coach Kipp Denis. "We're very happy with what we did and we're moving on."
The Otters snapped a 7-7 tie with a daring fourth-down gamble that produced a touchdown and helped build a 21-7 lead.
The Olympians cut it to 21-13 with just 23 seconds left in the half but Polli and Brady Diaz shocked the No. 6 seed with a 51-yard touchdown connection and OV piled on the first score of the second half to take an iron grip on the game.
There were bright spots other than Polli's glittering 10-of-13 day for 207 yards. Halfback Nate Blake ran for a touchdown and 132 yards, and passed 1,000 for the season. Freshman fullback Keevon Parks saw his first action since suffering an injury in the first game against the Olympians, and while he was not in the backfield, he gave the Otters' defense a big boost with three sacks from his outside linebacker slot.
"That's wonderful," said Denis of Parks. "That's going to be a big problem for BFA."
Chance Passmore and Dylan Gaboriault intercepted Cooper Simmons' passes, each setting up an Otters touchdown.
Plus, the Otters, whose goal was to host a playoff game after a one-win season in 2018, are in the semifinals.
They broke on top with an impressive game-opening drive that saw Blake run it in from the 5. His 21-yard gain on a swing pass from Polli to sustain the possession had moved the ball to the Oxbow 16.
After the Olympians drew even on Simmons' 5-yard pass to Jace Page, OV went ahead for good on a program trademark: the willingness to take big gambles on fourth down.
That play originated from the OV 38 with 6 yards to go. Polli sent Blake out of the backfield and lobbed a perfect pass, with Blake making an over-the-shoulder catch in stride and winning a footrace to the end zone for 62 yards.
"That was a huge play for us," said Denis, who gave the go-ahead on fourth down, with offensive coordinator Jordan Tolar calling the play.
"I leave him alone," Denis said. "He sees things that I don't see."
Blake took a Polli screen pass 33 yards for a score to make it 21-7 in the second period on a drive kept alive on Polli's fourth-and-1 sneak. OV had regained possession on Gaboriault's interception.
Simmons had a slow start and was frequently pressured, but heated up and finished 14 for 26 for 255 yards. He directed a 54-yard drive that got the score back to 21-13 on Page's 2-yard run 23 seconds before halftime, but OV scored to shock Oxbow and deflate the comeback. Brady Diaz got free down the left sideline for a 51-yard scoring play and it was 26-13 at the break.
Jared Denis rushed for 47 of the Otters' 387 total yards while Simmons was the leading rusher against an OV defense that was tough on the ground game. He had 23 yards; Oxbow finished with 301 yards from scrimmage but just 55 on the ground.
Passmore intercepted Simmons early in the third period and two plays later Denis ran it in from the 2.
Polli and Diaz combined on a 21-yard score for OV's final touchdown while Simmons later passed 12 yards for a score to John Moore, with Moore making a nice play to get both feet down in the back of the end zone.
Oxbow finished the year at 4-5. No. 3 Otter Valley is 6-3 and happy to be headed back out on the road, just a victory away from appearing in the D-III title game.
