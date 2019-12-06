NORTHFIELD — Things are coming together in a big way for Castleton men’s hockey.
The Spartans scored twice in the second period and freshman goalie Brandon Collett had 54 saves for his first collegiate win in a 2-1 upset victory over No. 2 Norwich Friday in New England Hockey Conference play.
Castleton prevailed over a team that had allowed only seven goals all season and knocked off its second ranked opponent in a week’s time. The Spartans edged No. 15 Curry College at Spartan Arena last Saturday.
Castleton is now 3-6-1 and 2-4-1 in the NECH.
Norwich fell to 8-2 and 6-1 in the conference.
After being dominated in a scoreless first period at Krietzberg Arena the Spartans turned up their intensity and forechecking and had control of much of the second.
With 7:44 left, Calvin Moise scored his third goal of the season from Glenn Wisell and the Spartans struck again on the power play when Wisell centered and Nick Gravina tipped it past Tom Aubrun.
But Collett was also a force in the 2-0 period, turning back several threats from Gabriel Chicoine, once head to head. On another occasion Collett took a big stride and smothered a Ryan Boucher pass that would have given Chicoine yet another head to head with the Castleton keeper.
Norwich dominated the third and made a furious bid for the tying goal but Collett, who gave up a goal on a screened shot by Cadets goals leader Felix Brassard (his 10th this season), was solid if not spectacular down the stretch. The Cadets showered the net with shots and had one clank off a post.
Norwich pulled its goalie and skated with a man advantage for the last 1:14.
Collett had 16 saves in the scoreless first period as the freshman withstood several calls, including a trio of shots by Jordan Hall and a near-miss when Christian Thompson hit the cross bar.
The Cadets had a clear advantage with sustained pressure while the Spartans had one-and-done bids against Auburn, who had eight saves in the session. Castleton’s best bid was a wrist shot by Wiswell on a 2-on-1 break.
Castleton was outshot 55-20, with Aubrun making 18 saves in the Cadets nets.
Castleton continues its weekend swing at St. Michael’s College Saturday.
Friday’s game completed the first semester of play for Norwich, which is off until a Jan. 3 home date against Assumption.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, Plymouth 3
Courtney Gauthier scored shorthanded to break up a 3-3 tie in the third period and Castleton snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Plymouth Friday in New England Hockey Conference play at Spartan Arena.
Darby Paris added an empty netter for Castleton, now 6-5 and 6-2 in the NEHC. Plymouth fell to 4-5-1 and 1-2-1.
The Panthers played from behind all night before tying the game off the stick of Georgia McLellan.
Castleton scored the go-ahead goal in the first period on a power play with Ali Stevens scoring her fourth of the year with assists from Nicolle Trivino and Courtney Gauthier.
The Spartans were outshot by Alexis Kalm came up with 12 saves to six for counterpart Becca Bridges.
The Spartans tried to pull away in the second period but twice when they built two-goal leads on scores from Sara Molina and Sophie Vingi, the Panthers responded. They had goals from Julie Nagel and Alexis Fagan to make it 3-2 after two periods.
Kaitlin Bardellini had assists on both goals for the Spartans.
Kalm had 30 saves for Castleton while Bridge had 21.
The Spartans will visit New England College on Saturday.
