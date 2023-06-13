The Southern Vermont League announced its all-opponent teams for most of the spring sports on Tuesday.
Teams were announced for baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, track and field and Ultimate, with boys and girls tennis set to be announced in the coming days.
Rutland sophomore Aaron LeFrancois was the lone RHS player on the baseball A Division first team. The speedy lefty was joined by Burr and Burton Academy's Seb Dostal, Jack McCoy, Nate Smilko and Ozzie Weber and Mount Anthony's Tanner Bushee, Connor Hannan, Josh Worthington and Carter Thompson.
The honorable mentions were: Jackson Emery, Sam Bogart, Brattleboro; Danny Scarlotta, Trevor Greene, BBA; Colby Granger, Nat Greenslet, MAU; Cam Rider, Stafano Falco, Sam Arnold, Rutland.
Coach of the Year was MAU's Trevor Coyne after leading the Patriots to the Division I state final.
Division II state semifinalist Fair Haven had two players, Carson Babbie and Sawyer Ramey, on the B Division first team.
Joining them was Otter Valley's Jordan Beayon and Luca Polli, Bellows Falls' Jamison Nystrom, Hartford's Matt Hayes, Solly Flores and Zach Johnson and Windsor's Johnny Clark.
Honorable mentions were: Cole Moore, Bellows Falls; Trey Lee, Fair Haven; Trenton Bird, Nate Clark, Christian Hathorn, Hartford; Andy McEnerny, Matthew Bryant, Otter Valley; Lee Bevis, Maison Fortin, Windsor.
Coach of the Year was Hartford's Bill Vielleux.
Division III semifinalist Green Mountain had three players on the C Division first team with Tanner Swisher, Kaiden McCarthy and Liam O'Brien.
Joining them was Leland & Gray's Parker Richardson and Cody Hescock, White River Valley's Robby McShinsky, Wyatt Cadwell and Brayden Russ, Woodstock's Vince Petrone and Aksel Oates and Mill River's Phil Severy.
Honorable mentions were: Andrei Solzhenitsyn, Jack Hinkley, Tate Pellerin, Green Mountain; Xavier Auer, Caiden Rochon, Mill River; Theo Kelloway, Leland & Gray; Ty Couture, White River Valley; Jackson Martin, Ben Runstein, Woodstock.
Coach of the Year was Mill River's Bastian Auer.
Fresh off a season where they lost just three games, Proctor placed Can Cannucci, Jacob Patch, Bode Richardson and Aaron Brock on the D Division first team.
Joining them was Arlington's Cam Lamson, Kasey Dickie and Cosby Lux, West Rutland's Andrew Bailey and Noah Olson and Mount St. Joseph's Matt Greeno and Braedon McKeighan.
Honorable mentions were: Lewis Douglas, Arlington; Dom Valente, David Franzoni, MSJ; Riley Scott, Craig Baptie, Poultney; Dylan Aker, Lucas Merrill, Proctor; Gus Covarrubias, Grady Johnson, West Rutland.
In his first season as head coach of West Rutland, Dave Bartlett was named the D Division Coach of the Year.
Rutland had a pair of players on the softball A Division first team with Kayla Olszewski and Cassidy Langlois making the cut.
Joining them was MAU's Caedance Bartholdi, Taeya Guetti, Taylor Grogan, Madisyn Crossman and Allee George, BBA's Skylar Dotson and Brattleboro's Aliza Speno.
Honorable mentions were: Kayli Speno, Mariah Fellows, Ericka Fletcher, Brattleboro; Tela Dykes, Jazmyn Dix, Bailey Glliam, BBA; Abby Foster, Mia Paligo, Grace Kobelia. MAU.
Coach of the Year was awarded to BBA's Nancy Sheldon.
Otter Valley senior stars Ryleigh LaPorte, Sydney Gallo and Mackenzie McKay highlighted a strong B Division first team.
Joining them was Fair Haven's Elizabeth Munger and Jaylena Haley, Hartford's Marina Grassi and Madison Willey, Windsor's Cassie Clark and Springfield's Maddie Clark
Honorable mentions were: Veronica Redondo, Fair Haven; Logan Evans, Becca Keelty, Hartford; Bryn Blanchard, Otter Valley; Jill Muther, Malia Findley, MacKenzie Sidler, Lexi Tewksbury, Springfield; Sydney Perry, Windsor.
Coach of the Year was Hartford's Danielle Tenney.
Arianna Coombs and Kennah Wright-Chapman represented state finalist West Rutland on the C Division first team.
Joining them was Poultney's Hannah Welch, Georgia Donaldson and Kaitlyn DeBonis, Leland & Gray's Cat Shine and Savannah Cadrin, Bellows Falls' Izzy Stoodley, Green Mountain's Abby Williams and Riley Paul and White River Valley's Tanner Drury.
Honorable mentions were: Jenna Dolloph, Emma Spaulding, Bellows Falls; Brie Howe-Lynch, Green Mountain; Ainsley Meyer, Kristen Lowe, Leland & Gray, Elizabeth Woodbury, Kaylee Hunt, Poultney; Camryn Williams, Aubrey Beaulieu, Peyton Guay, West Rutland.
West Rutland's Laurie Serrani was Coach of the Year after leading Westside to its second straight state final.
Proctor had a division-high four players make the D Division first team with Rhi Lubaszewski, Isabel Greb, Cadence Goodwin and Reagan Phelps.
Joining them was Mill River's Olivia Graham, Cheynne Hoyle and Casey Tifft and Woodstock's Dillon Moss and Jordan Allard.
Honorable mentions were: Kate Haskins, Alexis Secoy, Sheyla Tarbell, Mill River; Riley Collins, Jenna Davine, Aleea Richardson, Proctor; Cameron Allard, Makayla Gibson, Charley Crowley, Woodstock.
Coach of the Year was shared between Woodstock's Angela Allard, Mill River's Mary Colvin and Proctor's Tom Lubaszewski.
State finalist Mount Anthony had four players make the boys lacrosse A Division first team with Tyler DeBoer, Gavin Schnoop, Finn Payne and Landon Brimmer.
Joining them was BBA's Peyton Gray, Conor McMahon, Carter Cave, Wyatt Townsend and Michael Crabtree, Woodstock's Griffin Piconi and Owen Kross and Brattleboro's Alex Baker and Thaddeus Sawyer.
Second team selections were: Riley Dionne, Brattleboro; Andrew Maneggia, Henry Frechette, Aiden Moscarello, Brady Beaudoin, MAU; Noah Bruttomesso, Ethan Wideawake, Ryan Cassarino, Andrew Sabotka, Jarrett Kelley, Rutland; Trey Jones, Mark Van de Schoot, Conner Dinn, Woodstock.
Coach of the Year was Brattleboro's Chris Sawyer.
Rutland's dynamic offensive trio of Loretta Cooley, Karsyn Bellomo and Mia Marsh were part of the girls lacrosse A Division first team.
Joining them was BBA's Nevaeh Camp, Brooke Weber, Paige Samuelson, Sadie Stefanak and Maizie Rukat, Woodstock's Isabel Konijnenberg and Lily Gubbins, MAU's McKenna Brighton and Elyse Altland and Brattleboro's Willow Romo.
Second team selections were: Sophie Albright, Brattleboro; Emilia de Jounge, Delana Underwood, Emma Thomas, Piper Morgan, Mai Lis Edwards, BBA; Ava Elmer, Abby Sekora, Taylor Lampron, Aurora Rella-Neill, MAU; Mackenzie McLaughlin, Lanza Bellomo, Ady Kinsman, Rutland; Aubrey Emery, Maggie Mello, Emma Allegretti, Woodstock.
Coach of the Year was Rutland's Matt Zmurko.
Division I first team all-stars in boys track and field were Brattleboro's Jack Cady, Trevor Gray and Sean von Ranson and Jacob Girard, MAU's Thomas Scheetz and Tyrese Pratt and Rutland's Tyler Messer.
Division I first team all-stars in girls track and field were MAU's Ella Palisano, Alexa Sprague and Tiffany Carey, Brattleboro's Ava Whitney and Rutland's Erin Geisler and Amelia Shelton.
Honorable mentions were: Meredith Lewis, Brattleboro; Cara Rockwell, MAU.
D-II boys all-stars were Fair Haven's Noah Beayon, Jace Hetrick, Patrick Stone and David Doran, BBA's Matheo Gallazzini, Carson Gordon, Caleb Fitzpatrick, Khalid Abdulraheem, Isaac Vernon, Eric Mulroy and Ben Dossett and Hartford's Jordan Davis and Aydodele Lowe.
Honorable mentions were: Aiden McMahon, Xavioer Traver Adolphus, Austin Cox, BBA; Kole Matta, Fair Haven; Gabe Guilette, Bennett Moreno, Hartford.
D-II girls all-stars were BBA's Robin Tashjian, Madelyn Harris, Siobhan O'Keefe, Toni Levitas, Abigail Kopeck, Tristan Prescott and Amelia Maier, Hartford's Violet Goodwin and Fair Haven's Holly Gannon and Lily Briggs.
Honorable mentions were: Megan Carson, BBA; Madison Perry, Fair Haven.
D-III boys all-stars were Windsor's Travis McAllister, Tydus Percy and Logan Worrall, Thetford Academy's Ulysses Junker-Boyce, Ben Mattern, Finn Linehan, and Wyatt Yanker, Springfield's Adam Sanborn, Bellows Falls' Colby Dearborn and Brandon Keller and Woodstock's Zed McNaughton and Daniel Smith.
Honorable mentions were: Gavin Joy, Bellows Falls; James Underwood, Woodstock.
D-III girls all-stars were White River Valley's Anita Miller, Amara Calhum-Flowers, Eleanor Prestridge, Jillian Barry and Cassandra Armstrong, Thetford's Madelyn Durkee, Charlize Brown, Maya Dixon and Ava Hayden, Bellows Falls' Laura Kamel, Windsor's Audri Pettirossi and Woodstock's Leah Kuhnert, Eryn McGuire and Isabel Cellini.
Honorable mentions were: Tela Harty, Hadley Gleim, Nola Sciacca, Ava LaRoss, Bellows Falls; Leah Majorell, MSJ; Anya Young, White River Valley; Kemari Wildgoose, Windsor.
D-IV boys all-stars were Green Mountain's Eben Mosher, Joachim Gibson, Ben Munukka and Noah Cherubini, Arlington's Owen Emmons, Chris Whalen and Andy Petry, Leland & Gray's John Parker-Jennings and Sharon Academy's Luke Miller.
Honorable mentions were: Trevor Stillwagon, Leland & Gray; Caleb Benjamin, Jack Lloyd, Sharon.
D-IV girls all-stars were Arlington's Sidney Herrington and Grace Diedrich, Green Mountain's Kyra Burbela, Luna Burkland, Autumn Fales and Colie Roby, Rivendell Academy's Sydney Schoenbeck, Long Trail's Meara Morgan and Sharon's Freya Abbey, Lily Welch and MaCallister Gray.
Honorable mentions were: Lizzie Davis, Arlington; Phoebe Yates, Noami Fitzpatrick, Long Trail; Phoebe Quackenbos, Sharon.
Ultimate first-team selections were Long Trail's Kai LaMothe, Brattleboro's Desmond Longsmith and Darien Wade, Leland & Gray's Jackson Fillion, Trevor Hazelton and Trevor Stillwagon and BBA's Noah Rourke.
Honorable mentions were: Carson Brown, Lorenzo Foley, BBA.
Coach of the Year was Long Trail's Josh Van.