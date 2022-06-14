With high school spring sports wrapping up the season early this week, the Southern Vermont League released its All-Opponent teams on Tuesday.
A pair of Rutland baseball players earned A Division first-team honors with Jevan Valente and Tyler Weatherhogg making the team. Joining them on the first team were Brattleboro's Alex Bingham and Turner Clews, Burr and Burton Academy's Trevor Greene, Jack McCoy and Coleman Reese and Mount Anthony's Connor Hannan and Nat Greenslet.
Second team selections were: Chase de Castro, Anders Lowkes, Rutland; Danny Scarlotta, Seb Dostal, Will Addington, BBA; Jack Tibbetts, Colby Granger, MAU; Willem Thurber, Jolie Glidden, Brattleboro.
BBA's Ed Lewicki earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Bulldogs to 12 wins.
A quartet of Rutland County players earned first-team honors in the B Division with Otter Valley's Jordan Beayon and Ethan Blow and Fair Haven's Carson Babbie and Sawyer Ramey making the cut.
They were joined on the first team by Bellows Falls' Jeb Monier, Jamison Nystrom and Jack Cravinho and Windsor's Adam Dufour and John Clark.
Second team selections were: Ethan Kelley, Matt Heibler, Kyle James, Fair Haven; Luca Polli, Ben Adams, Otter Valley; Pat Barbour, Bellows Falls; Maison Fortin, Lee Bevis, Windsor; Colin Vielleux, Hartford.
Bellows Falls' Bob Lockerby was named Coach of the Year after leading the Terriers to the Division III semifinals.
Three-time state champion White River Valley had Dominic Craven, Austin Tracy and Weston Trombly named to the C Division first-team.
Joining them were Green Mountain's Kagan Hance and Tanner Swisher, Springfield's Sam Presch and Cam Harriman, Woodstock's Alex Rice and Jackson Martin and Leland and & Gray's Jeremy Graves and Parker Richardson.
Second team selections were: Jack Hinkley, Chase Swisher, Wyatt Rose, Green Mountain; Logan Roundy, Springfield; Memphis Begin, Woodstock; Cody Hescock, Leland & Gray; Robby McShinsky, Macin Gaudette, White River Valley.
The Wildcats' Devin Cilley and Springfield's Chuck Harriman were named co-Coach of the Year.
The D Division all-league selections were an all-Rutland County affair.
Proctor's Jacob Patch and Cam Cannucci, Mount St. Joseph's TJ Euber, Dom Valente and Braedon McKeighan, West Rutland's Caden Reed Gus Cuvarrubias and Noah Olson and Poultney's Lucas Milazzo, Liam Hill and Hagen McDermott made up the first team.
Second team selections were: Lucas Merrill, Aaron Brock, Dylan Aiker, Proctor; David Franzoni, Kyle Costales, Kyle McGinnis, MSJ; Jeff Tedesco, Garrett Owens, Andrew Bailey, West Rutland; Tait Capman, Jayden Mead, Poultney.
MSJ's Mike Callahan was named Coach of the Year.
The Rutland softball team had one of its most successful seasons in recent memory and had Samera Rideout, Alyssa Kennedy and Kayla Stevens make the A Division first team.
Joining them are Mount Anthony's Mia Paligo, Masson Billert and Caedance Bartholdi and Brattleboro's Leah Madore, Brittney Wright and Aliza Speno.
Honorable mentions were: Tamara Sabotka, Katelyn Velde, Alivia Morris, Rutland; Logan Austin, Brattleboro; Allee George, Taeya Guetti, Grace Kobelia, Madisyn Crossman, MAU; Skylar Smith, BBA.
Rutland's Dick Wright was named Coach of the Year.
Following a standout senior season, Otter Valley's Riley Keith was the lone Otter on the B Division first team.
Joining Keith is Fair Haven's Mercedes Cathcart and Jaylena Haley, Hartford's Marina Grassi and Madison Willey, Windsor's Peyton Richardson and Meagan Holling and Springfield's Izzy Belisle and Ari Cioffi.
Honorable mentions were: Marissa Connors, Alice Keith, Ryleigh LaPorte, Otter Valley; Hailie Defabiis, Harper Robinson, Hartford; Sydney Perry, Windsor; Lexi Tewksbury, Springfield.
Otter Valley's Kelly Trayah was named Coach of the Year.
The Division IV champion West Rutland softball team had a trio of players make the D Division first team with Peyton Guay, Samara Raiche and Arianna Coombs making the club.
Joining them are Poultney's Kaylah Bennett and Elizabeth Woodbury, Green Mountain's Riley Paul and Kim Cummings, White River Valley's Tanner Drury, Leland & Gray's Ainsley Meyer and Bellows Falls' Izzy Stoodley and Grace Wilkinson.
Honorable mentions were: Kennah Wright-Chapman, Aubrey Beaulieu, West Rutland; Laura Winter, Kate DeBonis, Poultney; Abby Williams, Chloe Ayer, Brie Howe-Lynch, Green Mountain; Julia Morse, White River Valley; Ruthie Wright, Ava LeCours, Leland & Gray; Hailee Henslee, Jenna Dolloph, Savannah Sylvester-Neal.
Bellows Falls' Donald Laurendeau was named Coach of the Year.
Division IV state semifinalist Proctor had four selections to the D Division first team with Laci French, Angel Traverse, Rhi Lubaszewski and Jasmine Traverse.
Joining them are Mill River's Alexis Secoy, Woodstock's Jordan Allard and Dillon Moss and Twin Valley's Hailey Tine and Kaley Mola.
Honorable mentions were: Cadence Goodwin, Isabel Greb, Maggie McKearin, Jenna Davine, Meghan Cole, Proctor; River Miles, Woodstock; Kate Haskins, Mill River; Samantha Duncan, Twin Valley.
Woodstock's Angela Allard and Proctor's Abby Bennett were named co-Coach of the Year.
Rutland's Micaiah Boyle and Jake Burton were among those selected to the boys lacrosse A Division first team.
Joining them were BBA's Matt Grabher, Emmett Edwards, Karter Noyes and Liam Bradley, Woodstock's Keaton Piconi, Corey White, Evan Kurash and Owen Kross and MAU's Hayden Gaudette.
Second team selections were: Jonah Bassett, Jarrett Kelley, Rutland; Aden McMahon, Brattleboro; Henry Frechette, Aiden Moscarello, Cameron Becker, MAU; Griffin Piconi, Woodstock; Peyton Gray, Julien Halstead, Jack Martin, Judd Gourley, BBA.
Honorable mentions were: Cameron Cummings, Tyler Frechette, Lucas Lincourt, Evan Eggsware, Devon Hurley, MAU; Alex Baker, Thadeus Sawyer, Brattleboro; Carter Cave, Peyton Gray, Miles Kaplan, BBA; Colby Eaton, Woodstock.
First-year Rutland coach Ben Burton was named Coach of the Year in boys lacrosse.
The Rutland girls lacrosse team had a trio of its players make the A Division first team with Karsyn Bellomo, Mia Marsh and Olivia Calvin.
Joining them are BBA's Tatum Sands, Annabelle Gray, Paige Samuelson, Sadie Stefanak, Brattleboro's Willow Romo and Sophia Mikijanice, MAU's McKenna Brighton and Elyse Altland and Woodstock's Izzy Kanijnenberg and Lily Gubbins.
Second team selections were: Kathryn Moore, Rutland; Francesca Levitas, Brooke Weber, Delana Underwood, Emilia DeJounge, BBA; Juliana Miskovich, Jenna Powers, Brattleboro; Alexis Harrington, Sophia Kipp, MAU; Sophie Yates, Audrey Emery, Woodstock.
Rutland's Matt Zmurko was named Coach of the Year in girls lacrosse.
The SVL all-opponent tennis, Ultimate and track and field teams will be released in the coming days.
