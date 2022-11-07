With state championships wrapping up over the weekend, the Southern Vermont League announced its all-league honors for girls soccer, boys soccer, field hockey and cross country on Monday.
In girls soccer, a trio of Rutland players made the A Division first team following a Division I semifinal appearance.
Leading goal-scorer Bethany Solari, forward Brooke Schaffer and defender Mackenzie McLaughlin were named to the team, along with Brattleboro's Willow Romo and Reese Croutworst, Burr and Burton's Toni Levitas, Willa Bryant, Emilia de Jounge and Abigail Kopeck and Mount Anthony's Roey Rella-Neill and Tiffany Carey.
The A Division Coach of the Year was Rutland's Lori McClallen.
Following a Division III state championship game appearance, Fair Haven's Brittney Love, Lily Briggs, Elizabeth Love, Julia Carrara and Maddy Perry were named to the B Division first team.
Other first-teamers were Otter Valley's Bryn Blanchard, Elena Politano and Linnea Faulkner, Springfield's Macie Stagner, Woodstock's Isabel Konijnenberg, Dillon Moss and Chloe Masillo.
After a massive jump in wins, the Otters' Tammi Blanchard was named B Division Coach of the Year.
Division III state champion Leland & Gray had three players on the C Division first team with Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer and Mary Sanderson.
Other first-teamers were Bellows Falls' Alanah McAllister, Green Mountain's Riley Paul, Autumn Fales and Abby Williams, Mill River's Allison Usher, Rivendell's Ryleigh Butler, Stratton Mountain's Rayne McClure, Nora, Scheid and Skylar Koeppe, White River Valley's Amara Calhurn, Jillian Barry, Shannon Hadlock and Ellie Prestridge and Windsor's Audrey Rupp, Olivia MacLeay and Audri Pettirossi.
The C Division Coach of the Year was White River Valley's Kim Prestridge.
Fresh off their 12th straight finals appearance, Proctor's Jenna Davine, Isabel Greb and Emma Palmer were named to the D Division first team.
Joining them were Arlington's Sidney Herrington, Taylor Wilkins, Audrey Robinson and Sarah Tilley, Long Trail's Meara Morgan and Molly Luikart, Mount St. Joseph's Lauren Costales, Emma Blodorn and Isabella Anderson, Poultney's Kait DeBonis and Hannah Welch, Sharon Academy's Maeve Miller and West Rutland's Hannah Cecot, Arianna Coombs, Emma Sevigny and Peyton Guay.
Arlington co-coaches Kirk Robinson and Brandon Smith were named Coaches of the Year.
In boys soccer, a trio of Rutland players were named to the A Division first team with Eli Rosi, Giuseppe Marchese and Brock Quillan earning the honor.
Other first teamers were Brattleboro's Ozzie VanHendrick, Jordy Allembert and Paul McGillion, Burr and Burton's Nahui Navarrete, and Austin Cox and Moutn Anthony's Silas Rella-Neill, Alex Salvesvold and Peter McKenna.
MAU's Mike Molloy was named A Division Coach of the Year
Three Green Mountain players made the B Division first team with Eben Mosher, Ben Munukka and Liam O'Brien on the squad.
Joining them were Fair Haven's Noah Beayon, Hartford's Joel Roberts, Nolan McMahon and Joey Beggs, Hartford's Owen Thomas and Isaiah Wood, Stratton Mountain's Fin Bailey and David Shycon, Woodstock's Ezra Lockhart, Rowan Smail and Declan McCullough.
The B Division Coach of the Year was Hartford's Kevin Guilbault.
Twin Valley led the C Division with four athletes on the first team with Cody Magnant, Matt Hammond, Garrett Cunningham and Liam Wendel.
Joining them were Bellows Falls' Caleb Ghia and Colby Dearborn, Leland & Gray's Parker Richardson and Trevor Stillwagon, Rivendell's Josiah Welch, White River Valley's Zach Armstrong, Dieter Sieling and Robby McShinsky.
Twin Valley's Buddy Hayford was named C Division Coach of the Year.
Coming off a Division IV semifinal appearance, Arlington had five players make the D Division first team. Brayden Wilkins, Cooper Jennings, Joe McCray, Kyle Hess and Hunter McDermott represented the Eagles on the squad.
Other first teamers were Long Trail's Luca Goff, Kai Lamothe and Ty Dickerson, Mount St. Joseph's Dom Valente, Brian Pierce and Richard Gabriel Casimir, Proctor's Matt Nop and Joel Denton and West Rutland's Tristan Rocke.
The D Division Coach of the Year was Arlington's Todd Wilkins.
In field hockey, Rutland's Jillian Perry and Sierra McDermott were named to the A Division first team.
Other first teamers were Bellows Falls' Eryn Ross, Emma Bazin and Jules McDermid, Burr and Burton's Delana Underwood, Katie Crabtree, Alex Faucher, Qwynn Humphrey and Kaelin Downey and Hartford's Madison Barwood and Nedra Dwinell.
The A Division honorable mentions were Bellows Falls' Ava LaRoss and Nola Sciacca, Hartford's Alice Piper, Madison Willey and Paige Trombly and Rutland's Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer and Emma Cosgrove.
The A Division Coach of the Year was BBA's Barb Miceli.
Coming off a Division III state championship game appearance, Fair Haven's Emilee Higgins, Alexis Murray and Alana Williams were named to the B Division first team.
Other first teamers were Brattleboro's Ava Cutler and Lily Bingham, Otter Valley's Ryleigh LaPorte, Mackenzie McKay and Sydney Gallo, Springfield's Marthe Fiolka and Mackenzie Sidler, Windsor's Alexine Peckinpaugh and Woodstock's Lily Gubbins, Hannah Gubbins, Emma Allegretti and Audrey Emery.
The B Division honorable mentions were Brattleboro's Alex Gregory, Erika Favreau and Tomke Badewein, Fair Haven's Paityn DeLong and Jaylena Haley, Otter Valley's Lily Morgan, Springfield's Zada Grant, Moira Rigney and Sabyn Tennis and Windsor's Sydney Perry, Amber Simonds and Mackenzie Kleefisch.
Woodstock's Leanne Tapley was named B Division Coach of the Year.
In cross country, the A Division boys selections were Burr and Burton's Matheo Gallazzini, Isaac Vernon, Mount Anthony's Thomas Scheetz, Rutland's Sam Kay and Karver Butler, Stratton Mountain's Wyatt Teaford, Thetford Academy's Ben Mattern and Brady Sloop and Woodstock's Zed McNaughton and Daniel Smith.
The A Division girls selections were Brattleboro's Ava Whitney, Burr and Burton's Madelyn Harris and Emily Harris, Fair Haven's Ava Shull, Rutland's Erin Geisler and Evangeline Taylor, Stratton Mountain's Miley Bletzer and Margo Nightingale, Thetford's Madelyn Durkee and Ava Hayden and Woodstock's Logan Knox.
The B Division boys selections were Hartford's Gavin Farnsworth, Bennett Moreno, Jack Fournier-Stephens and Hugh Wendling, Long Trail's Dempsey Saint-Onge and Cosby Lux, Mill River's Connor Filskov, Otter Valley's Luke Calvin, Springfield's Dylan Magoon and White River Valley's Lincoln Miller.
The B Division girls selections were Hartford's Rylee Burnham, Long Trail's Phoebe Bissell, Mill River's Olivia Haley and Olivia Graham, Otter Valley's Sara Loyzelle and Kelsey Adams, Springfield's Angeline Woychosky and Erica Knudsen and White River Valley's Anita Miller and Anya Young.
