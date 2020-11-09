The Southern Vermont League came out with its league all-stars Monday morning with many local athletes making the cut.
In the Boys A Division, Rutland’s Oliver Hamilton, Carter Stearns and goalkeeper Jaden Kelley were named first team all-stars. Hamilton was second on the Raiders with five goals.
Other A Division first team all-stars were: Ayoub Lajhar, Alex Lier, Magnus vonKrusenstiern, Paul McGillion, Keegan Allembert, Brattleboro; Duncan Chamberlain, Luke Lehmann, Jayden Bloom, Burr and Burton; Jordan Gardner, Nate Potter, Mount Anthony.
MAU’s Mike Molloy was coach of the year.
A Division second team selections were: Michael O’Connor, Braeden Carleton, Zakaria Arshad, Joseph Giancola, Tyler Carroll, Rutland; Maximo Hasaj, Burr and Burton; Ayden Parizo, Evan Eggsware, Mount Anthony; Ben Diamondstone, Brattleboro.
In the Girls A Division, Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka, Camryn Kinsman and Justine Peters were named first team all-stars. Sabotka (12 goals) and Kinsman (6 goals) were the Raiders’ top scorers and Peters anchored the defense.
Other first team all-stars were: Willa Bryant, Charlotte Connolly, Isabelle Connolly, Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; Kiki McNary, Willow Romo, Brattleboro; Chloe Cichanowski, Antonia Pellon, Mount Anthony.
Rutland’s Lori McClallen was named coach of the year after leading the Raiders to the Division I semifinals.
The second team all-stars were: Izzy Crossman, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Kathryn Moore, Rutland; Meghan Barilone, Linnaia Connell, Lexi Gerow, Ella Cichanowski, Mount Anthony; Emma Thomas, Antonia Levitas, Madelyn Goebel, Annette Zilkha, Burr and Burton; Camila Shapiro, Brianna Paul, Cameron Allembert, Sylvia Normandeau, Bella Powell, Brattleboro.
In the Boys B Division, Division III runner-up Green Mountain had a healthy showing on the first team. Leading scorer Everett Mosher, goalkeeper Skyler Klezos and midfielders Elias Stowell-Aleman and Jack Boyle all made the team.
They’re joined by a pair of other local products in Otter Valley’s Cole Letourneau and Kieran Williams.
Other first team all-stars were: Taylor Plourde, Tom Bisaillon, Woodstock; Ian O’Brien, Nick Martin, Aiden Brooks, Tarin Prior, Hartford.
The Hurricanes’ Kevin Guilbault was named coach of the year.
The B Division second team all-stars included: Lane Eddy, Otter Valley; Nick Carrabino, Kaylo Stevenson, Evan Reed, Noah Beayon, Fair Haven; Kagan Hance, Sawyer Pippin, Green Mountain; Shane Miller, Hartford; Andrew Gubbins, Charles Greene, Parker Kuhnert, Wyatt Napier, Mason Hopkins, Woodstock.
The one-loss Fair Haven girls soccer team had plenty of representation on the Girls B Division first team. Goalkeeper Emma Ezzo, midfielders Megan Ezzo and Brittney Love, striker Emma Briggs and defender Courtney Brewster made the team.
Otter Valley’s Mia Politano and Mallory Lufkin, Springfield’s Ari Cioffi and Haley Streeter and Mill River’s Malori Carlson made the first team as well.
Hartford’s Katie Blood, Eleanor Hinckley and Sarah Howe and Woodstock’s Cella Burrington round out the first team.
Fair Haven’s Ian Akin was named coach of the year.
The second team included: Lily Briggs, Fair Haven; Sarah Calvin, Brielle Mackie, Linnea Faulkner, Otter Valley; Nora Lyons, Jenna Jasmin, Hartford; Emma Snyder, Molly Leonard, Springfield; Lyla Tarbell, Amelia Jones, Mill River; Taylor Crompton, Hannah Reed, Novah Conway, Woodstock.
Mill River’s Tyler Corey and Cameron Smith highlight a strong class of Boys C Division all-stars. Springfield’s Jared Pugh also made the first team.
The rest of the first team included: Riley Barton, Matt Emerson, Luke Parker-Jennings, Leland & Gray; Izaak Park, Colin McHale, Finn Fisher, Twin Valley; Lewis Whalen, Dominic Whalen, Arlington; AJ DeBois, Kyle Carter, Owen Mansur, Rivendell; Carder Stratton, Jack Simack and Jacob Berry, White River Valley; Elliot Graham, Tyler Stanley, Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls.
Leland & Gray’s Chris Barton was named coach of the year.
The second team included: Devin Poczobut, Ryan Jones, Mill River; Taylor Therriault, Bryce Harrington, Arlington; Ayden Loos, Twin Valley; Jordan Persson, Dylan Greenwood, Leland & Gray; Jamison Gilbert, Rivendell; Wyatt Slater, White River Valley; Elijah Ghia, Bellows Falls; Jacob Singelais, Windsor.
Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings, Eva Svec, Tierney O’Brien and Alex Hutchins all made the Girls C Division first team.
Other first team members are: Elliot Rupp, Evelyn Page, Adi Prior, Windsor; Blake Southworth, Fiona Vaillancourt, White River Valley; Kyle Taylor, Cora Day, Rivendell; Carly Lane, Abby Towle, Leland & Gray, Emma Graham, Bellows Falls.
The second team selections were: Kansas Marsh, Syndey Bazin, Ansley Henderson, Ryleigh Butler, Riley Paul, Morgan McKeen, Abby Broadley, Jillian Berry, Kate Murphy, Ainsley Meyer, Ella Perreault, Holly Putnam, Colleen Underhill, Emily Fielder, Amara Calhum-Flowers, Hannah Robinson, Miah McAllister, Emily Bean, Grace Tyrrell.
Division IV runner-up Proctor has three selections on the Boy D Division first team.
Leading goal-scorer Conner McKearin and fellow seniors Jed Nop and Brennon Crossmon made the first team, along with West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani, Mac Perry and Tim Blanchard and Mount St. Joseph’s Peter Carlson and Michael Vitagliano.
Sharon’s Erik Younce, Riley Eastman, Ian Robertson and Daniel Henderson were the other first-teamers.
Westside’s Dillon Zaengle was named coach of the year.
The second team selections were: Joel Denton, Proctor; Luca Goff, Nahui Navarette, Will Clark, Canon Petry, Kia LaMothe, Adam Kulas Klopchin, Long Trail; Patrick Smith, Michael Goodnough, Levi Petit, West Rutland; Jaxon Nichols, Ever Tofel, Sharon; Brian Pierce, Christian Carranza, Sam Paquin, MSJ.
Division IV champion Proctor is well-represented on the Girls D Division first team.
Thirty-five goal scorer Maggie McKearin and 21-goal scorer Isabel Grab are joined by teammates Hope Kelley, Laci French and Jasmine Traverse on the first team.
West Rutland’s Kiana Grabowski and Serena Coombs, MSJ’s Taylor Blodorn and Emma Blodorn and Poultney’s Grace Hayes, Hannah Welch and Hannah Webster made the first team.
Other girls who had top honors were: Tiffany Spiegel, Twin Valley; Molly Sanderson, Andrea Marcus, Long Trail; Lydia Eastman, Abigail Gross, Sharon; Sarah Tilley, Aubrey Robinson, Arlington.
MSJ’s Lori Patterson was named coach of the year after leading the Mounties to seven wins.
The second team included: Maria O’Dea, Audrianna Ennis, Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Sydney Wood, Terrie George, Jenna Davine, Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor; Hattie Byrne, Elizabeth Tracy, Lauren Costales, Tiana Gallipo, MSJ; Charleigh Tift, Long Trail; Haley Cole, Twin Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland takes 11th
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland boys cross country team finished 11th overall and seventh in Division I at the Vermont Meet of Champions on Saturday at Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
Brady Geisler was the top finisher for Rutland in 21st, finishing his race in 17 minutes, 16 seconds. That time was good for 10th in D-I.
Freshman Karver Butler finished in 18:42 and junior Owen Dube-Johnson finished in 19:00.
Ethan Woodbury (82nd), Max McCalla (83rd), Sam Kay (85th) and Lane Shelton (98th) rounded out the Raider contingent.
Shelton sustained an injury, but still managed to finish the race. Six of Rutland’s top seven boys runners return next season.
Essex’s Brady Martisus was first with a time of 16:02.15.
Bellows Falls’ Abby Broadley won the girls race in 18:42.27.
