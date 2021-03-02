Once a sportswriter for the Bennington Banner, Tim Brown left for athletic administration and never got it out of his blood. He had a long tenure as the athletic director at Mount Anthony Union High School before retiring a few years ago. Three years ago, he donned the hat of Southern Vermont League Executive Director.
One aspect of the league that has impressed him is the manner in which all of the schools pull together. It is an attribute that has come to the fore during these COVID times.
“I give so much credit to Dan Elliott (the Mount St. Joseph athletic director) for the way he agreed to come into the Large School West Division in girls basketball. That saved us,” Brown said.
The league realigned for one year as part of its COVID measures. The new alignment emphasized regional scheduling.
MSJ is one of the state’s smallest schools but the girls basketball team has held its own with the larger schools this season, beating Division I Mount Anthony and Division II Burr and Burton Academy.
Brown feels one thing that has been pointed out by the one-year schedule is that there is more parity between large and small schools than many people might have thought.
He said that Elliott’s willingness to make that move is only one one example of cooperation between athletic directors in the SVL. “It happens all the time. There is a lot of give and take,” Brown said. “It is a real supportive league. The athletic directors have all pulled together and helped each other out.”
Brown said that the new basketball alignment is definitely for one year and that the league will revert to the customary two-year schedule cycle with four divisions.
Brown gives the new divisional alignment every two years to former South Burlington athletic director Mike O’Day and he constructs the schedule.
New team in townStratton Mountain School will join the league next season for boys and girls soccer.
Brown said he is hoping the Bears will eventually join the league for lacrosse as well.
Stratton is the latest team to come aboard recently. Rivendell, Sharon Academy and White River Valley became members not long ago.
Mid-Vermont Christian is now an SVL member in girls basketball only. That is because the Eagles also include players from Sharon Academy.
Officials shortage
Brown said the league is dealing with a shortage of officials in field hockey.
“Field hockey is the most difficult. There just are not a lot of field hockey officials in southern Vermont and there are days we can’t play,” he said.
Kasey Hulvey is the state assignor in that sport and Brown said she has had to reach out to New York state field hockey officials for help at times.
“Girls lacrosse is another tough one. I think baseball, softball and boys lacrosse are pretty good.”
How the job began
When Bob Hingston was the athletic director at Windsor, he and Brown were doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes work for the league.
“When Bob got done, I said, ‘Some ADs are going to have to step up a little bit,’” Brown said.
It was decided to post the job of executive director and pay a stipend. They asked Brown if he would be interested.
“There was a meeting, I left the room and they voted,” he said of the genesis of his position three years ago.
League history
The Southern Vermont League has a proud history that goes back decades, before the days when all of the teams from the southern part of the state were under the umbrella of the Marble Valley League.
After Rivendell, White River Valley and Sharon Academy joined, it was felt that the name Marble Valley League was no longer a good fit and the Southern Vermont League name was repurposed.
Brown would like to see a website built that would chronicle the league’s history with champions, team and individual records and other pertinent milestones.
It is a project that he undertook at Mount Anthony Union High School, but feels this one would be better suited for another person more versed in websites.
Kickoff banquet
Each year the SVL kicks off the school year in August with a banquet at Rutland Country Club.
“It’s a nice banquet and we give a Lifetime Achievement Award to someone who has been a longtime contributor to the league,” Brown said.
Those who have received the MVL/SVL Lifetime Achievement Award and the positions for which they were given the honor: Bob Abrahamson, soccer assignor; Kathi Bierwirth, Burr and Burton athletic director; John Dimick, cross country assignor; Bill Flory, baseball assignor; Dean Houghton, Poultney and Mill River principal; Harry Loyzelle, Rutland and Proctor athletic director and MVL administrator; Chuck Memoe, West Rutland athletic director; Milt Sanderson, softball assignor; Bob Taylor, Hartford athletic director; Brian Trottier, Hartford athletic director; John Werner, Arlington athletic director.
Music man
There are many who are familiar with Brown outside the athletic arena.
They have seen him perform with bands like Blue Jay Way and Satin and Steel.
COVID has squelched the concerts as well as in-person meetings with athletic directors.
“I miss that. I can’t wait for the day when we can all get together,” Brown said.
That is a day eagerly anticipated by everyone.
Meanwhile, we are keeping it all together with Zoom meetings and communicating in any way that we can.
And the SVL is persevering through these unprecedented times with a cooperation between athletic directors and school officials that Brown finds to be admirable.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.